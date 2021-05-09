90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Michael is ‘not happy’ about Angela’s breast reduction surgery

Michael llesanmi is not happy about Angela Deem’s breast reduction surgery. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem is ready to go under the knife, but Michael is not happy about it.

Angela recently found out that weight loss surgery is not the only procedure she will have to undergo.

The 54-year-old was informed that after losing large amounts of weight from surgery she’ll need to tighten up the loose skin and get a breast reduction and lift.

However, in a sneak peek for tonight’s episode, Angela tells her husband about her visit to the plastic surgeon and he was less than thrilled.

Angela Deem tells Michael about her consultation

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star called Fiance Michael to update him about her surgery.

And while he was aware of the weight loss procedure, he didn’t know that a breast reduction was also in the works.

“Yesterday when I was doing the consultation for the surgery, weight loss surgery, they were concerned about my boobs are way too big,” shared Angela during a FaceTime conversation with Michael.

“What does that got to do with the surgery?” asked the Nigerian native.

She continued, “Well, they sent another doctor in there to talk to me, he’s a boob doctor, and he’s from Ghana…and to have the consultation with him I had to put a robe on and de-robe.”

Michael wasn’t thrilled the hear that, and Angela later admitted that she shared those details just to make him jealous.

During a confessional, she admitted laughingly, “I like to pick on Michael. When I said a Ghana [doctor] cause that’s one of his native brothers, his mouth went to squinching. It’s kinda cute cause Michael is jealous of this 54-year-old woman.”

“Yeah, I threw that in there cause you know I’m not with him and I still wanna make sure we have that connection,” added Angela.

Michael is not happy about Angela’s breast reduction

During her conversation with Michael, the TLC star informed him that Dr. Obeng wants to reduce the size of her breasts.

“So now you want to reduce the boobs along with the body too now?” queried Michael.

Angela explained that her breasts were simply too heavy — weighing five pounds each — and needed to be reduced for her own health.

However, she was unable to tell her husband the full extent to which her breast would be reduced.

“I never knew it would come to this extent, you know I’ve told you right from the onset I’m not happy with all this surgery everything,” responded the 32-year-old.

“I’m not happy about all this. There’s nothing I can say now. Go ahead, just do it, just do it,” he added.

Watch the snippet below and see the full scene play out in tonight’s new episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.