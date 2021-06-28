90 Day Fiance fans question Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Becky over claims she just plays a role

Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Becky says she’s playing a character on TV Pic credit:TLC

Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Becky just shared a post on social media that has viewers questioning if the storylines on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? are all made up.

For years, fans of the show have accused the cast members of fake or inconsistent storylines and some alums have even spoken out about how producers can alter certain things for added drama.

However, Becky just confirmed that this is indeed the case and that the cast members are simply actors with a character that they play into for dramatic effect. If we’re being honest, there is no family more dramatic than the Potthasts who seems to have turned things up a notch this season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Becky lashes out at haters

Becky has apparently been getting a lot of hateful comments from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers for her behavior on the show.

We’ve seen a lot more of her this season as she’s been embroiled in drama with her sister Elizabeth and brother-in-law, Andrei Castravet.

Things even got physical between Elizabeth and Becky recently. In the latest episode, Becky and Andrei had a heated altercation during an RV drip. The episode brought out the trolls and after getting tons of backlash, Becky decided to speak out.

She posted on Instagram today with a message for the haters.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to say this…” wrote the TLC cast member in part. “If my character triggers you so deeply to spew hateful and devaluing things about my physical appearance and things I have said on TV then perhaps you should find another program to watch.”

Pic credit:@beckylichtwerch/Instagram

Fans question Becky after admission about the show

Becky then made an admission about the show that left her viewers with lots of questions and even more negative comments than she probably bargained for.

“The show I participate in is ONLY for entertainment. I sincerely suggest to not live an internal war or harbor hate in your precious hearts for a character I play on TV,” confessed the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member.

The post has since been deleted from Becky’s page.

After she shared her post one commenter wondered why she chose to act like that if the show is indeed fake.

Pic credit:@beckylichtwerch/Instagram

“Exactly. I would be humiliated to act like an unfeeling fool like her. Chuck crying & screaming & yelling in front of grandma & grandpa is all an act? That is disgusting…” responded another.

Pic credit:@beckylichtwerch/Instagram

One person even tagged TLC in the post, asking the network, “Care to chime in on this?”

Pic credit:@beckylichtwerch/Instagram

“Why are you participating in such a show? Why are you participating in something that portrays your entire family to be a train wreck who disrespects each other?” questioned another TV viewer.

Pic credit:@beckylichtwerch/Instagram

Do you think Becky and her family are just playing characters on TV, or is she just trying to save face with this post?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.