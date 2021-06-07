Libby and her sister Becky gets into physical altercation. Pic credit:TLC

Last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? turned into an all-out brawl thanks to Elizabeth and her overly dramatic family.

Tensions have been running high between the Potthast siblings and Libby’s husband Andrei since Season 6 premiered. But it all came to a head in what should have been a fun family outing last night.

To make matters worse, the family was out at sea on a fancy boat paid for, of course, by Chuck Potthast, but his attempt at trying to get his family back on track certainly backfired.

This time around, it was Elizabeth who went into the situation with guns blazing after finding out the week prior that her sister Becky had confronted her husband.

Libby and her sister Becky gets into physical altercation

Elizabeth and Andrei certainly changed the mood once they set foot on the yacht where her family was already gathered, and once they set sail, things kicked off rather quickly.

Andrei and Chuck had already spoken prior to the family outing about the 31-year-old working solely with his father-in-law since the kids were so against him being in the family business. However, before Chuck got a chance to share the update with his kids, Libby and Becky were in the midst of a heated argument that eventually turned physical.

During the confrontation, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star threw her drink at Becky, who was taunting her about constantly crying. Becky, in retaliation, threw her drink back at her sister and shoved her as their family members stepped in to separate them.

90 Day Fiance fans comment on Potthast family drama

After witnessing the drama between his kids, Chuck finally told them about the new arrangement with Andrei, but the arguing only continued.

“Right now I’m feeling a little sad because I feel like my family’s being torn apart you know with Andrei coming into the business, there’s all this animosity and like there’s all this jealousy and envy,” confessed Chuck. “But Andrei is definitely coming into the business. I’m gonna take him under my wings and I hope that we can smooth this thing out.”

Chuck wasn’t the only one who had something to say about the Potthast family drama, 90 Day Fiance fans had some comments about the situation as well.

Some people felt as if the fight between Elizabeth and Becky was staged for the TLC cameras.

This fight with Libby and her sister feels STAGED. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/AmVer4wzs0 — Not Your Elder 🗑️🔥 (@thot_tv) June 7, 2021

Interestingly, Libby actually had some defenders last night, with many saying she had every right to stand up for her husband. And some fans of the show had some pretty harsh things to say about Libby’s family.

How Libby should have acted. No I don’t condone violence but Getting knocked on your ass maybe ring some sense into ya. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/W71UyFcm4C — TORI 🥀🌺🌻 (@Lah78Hempy) June 7, 2021

I hate everyone in Libby's family but it blows my mind that nobody ever blames anyone but Libby and Andrei when this whole family is trash.



Sometimes it's really not their fault. #90DayFiance #HappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/k6sSSFsmOH — Mrs. Rated It (@rated_it) June 7, 2021

So sick of Libby and her faux Kardashian family…. they deserve that loser Andrrrrrreeeeiii… I have to fast forward their scenes… #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/QCr2Cz55m4 — Piroska ✊🏽♐️ (@Piroskaedes) June 7, 2021

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.