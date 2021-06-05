Elizabeth Potthast claims she wears the pants in marriage to Andrei, talks about her ‘dramatic’ family

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth Potthast claims she wears the pants in marriage to Andrei Castravet. Pic credit: TLC

Although many 90 Day Fiance fans would beg to differ, star Elizabeth Potthast insists she wears the pants in her marriage to hubby Andrei Castravet.

The couple has often been subject to criticism, with many fans voicing that they find Andrei to be quite aggressive and even demeaning at times. One early instance of this was during a tense conversation in the car when Elizabeth and Andrei were arguing over his preference not to work for Elizabeth’s dad, Chuck.

During the conversation, Andrei asked Elizabeth not to continue answering texts from her sister. When she refused, he snatched the phone out of her hands – much to her shock and displeasure.

Despite similar instances, Elizabeth and Andrei have remained quite steady all things considered. And, in a recent compilation of Elizabeth’s Instagram Stories shared by a 90 Day Fiance fan page, Elizabeth clarifies that she wears the pants in their marriage.

Elizabeth claims she wears the pants in marriage to Andrei

The second video in the compilation finds Elizabeth engaging in a game of True or False with her Instagram followers. A fan comments that they believe the power dynamic leans more to Elizabeth’s favor when it comes to their marriage.

“You wear the pants in the relationship. (Love u[sic]!),” the fan comments.

And it seems that Elizabeth is happy to confirm that that is indeed the case, although Andrei has other ideas.

“That would be true. Isn’t that right?” Elizabeth says with a bit of sass.

Of course, when Andrei is brought into the loop he rolls his eyes and responds with the shake of his head and a sigh.

“You wish,” he says.

“Told ya. It’s true,” Elizabeth concludes.

Elizabeth confirms her family is just as ‘dramatic’ as they seem on television

In another True or False question, a fan comments that they don’t believe Elizabeth’s family is as dramatic as it seems.

“Your family isn’t as dramatic as they seem on TV,” the fan wrote.

But, according to Elizabeth, that’s simply not the case.

“False! They’re just as dramatic if not more in person [smile face emoji],” she responds.

By now, 90 Day Fiance fans are well aware of just how dramatic Elizabeth’s family can be portrayed on the show. A continuous portion of the couple’s storyline revolves around Andrei’s consistent conflicts with Elizabeth’s family.

During a previous season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, there seemed to be no peace between Andrei and Elizabeth’s family, particularly as they attempted to plan their Moldovan wedding.

It was Charlie Potthast, Elizabeth’s brother, specifically who took issue with Andrei and tried to throw him under the bus at every opportunity. He even took it so far as to drunkenly slander Andrei in a speech during the couple’s wedding reception.

Tensions have remained high between Andrei and Elizabeth’s family. In fact, Charlie carried over his beef with Andrei from one season to the next and seems to be perturbed that Andrei is now working within the family business during this current season.

If history is any indication of how the conflicts will end this season – they won’t. Andrei may be destined to remain at odds with Elizabeth’s family. Luckily, Elizabeth also continues to have her husband’s back.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.