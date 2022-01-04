90 Day Fiance fans point out something very wrong with Stephanie Matto’s toe in recent picture

90 Day: The Single Life fans pointed out Stephanie’s toe in a recent photo. Pic credit: TLC

Either 90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto had a photoshop mishap or there is something very strange going on with her big toe because 90 Day Fiance fans pointed out an oddity in a recent photo.

Stephanie posted a series of photos of herself looking super done up sitting on a kitchen counter and the last photo of the bunch captured her whole body. In that image, Stephanie’s big toe looks larger than life, and observers couldn’t help but point it out.

Stephanie Matto’s big toe caused concern for 90 Day: The Single Life fans in a recent picture

A number of pictures were posted by Stephanie to promote her farts in a jar doing really well for her financially. The very last photo in her post was a tasteful and alluring full-body photo that just had one problem.

Onlookers were quick to point out that Stephanie’s big toe looked enormous and deformed especially compared to the polished look of the rest of the picture.

Stephanie has been known to use digital enhancements quite a lot in her photos and it’s possible that her big toe was the victim of bad photoshopping.

The other possibility, although unlikely based on other photos of her feet, is that her toe really does look that big.

Stephanie’s big toe raised red flags for fans who thought it looked weird.

The comments section of her post was filled with critics drawing her attention to the way her big toe looked.

One person commented, “Go live and show us that toe.”

Another pointed out, “Very big toe.”

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

What will the fallout be from Stephanie Matto losing her celibacy on 90 Day: The Single Life?

Stephanie has been desperate to lose her celibacy on The Single Life since she has not had sex in two and a half years. During the latest episode, she chose to initiate the loss of her celibacy with her high school boyfriend Fred.

When viewers met Stephanie on Before the 90 Days where she traveled to Australia to meet her girlfriend Erika Owens, she claimed to have been celibate back then and as fans know, that trip went badly.

Stephanie has been seeing a sex therapist to work through her issues around sex and never finding it pleasurable.

In big contrast to Stephanie’s lack of an actual sex life, she has a bustling adult content business and has no problem having a hyper-sexualized image for fans.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream Sundays on Discovery+.