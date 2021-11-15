90 Day: The Single Life viewers are annoyed by Stephanie Matto’s oversharing

Stephanie Matto turned off fans with how much she shared about her sex life and preferences. Pic credit: TLC

Stephanie Matto gave 90 Day: The Single Life viewers a shocking inside look at her sexual preferences, intimacy issues, and masturbation habits, and this was all in the premiere episode.

Many viewers felt like Stephanie was oversharing throughout the episode and disclosed way too much about her proclivities during interviews and to the person she was on a first date with.

Stephanie did explain that she is a YouTube personality known to act as a sexualized character but that she herself has been celibate for two and a half years.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers were off-put by Stephanie Mattos’s broadcast of her sex life and preferences

The Single Life viewers took to social media to share their disdain for how much Stephanie shared on the premiere episode.

One well-known 90 Day fan page took a still image of Stephanie on her date during the episode saying, “I don’t even know like how to have sex with somebody.”

They put a banner at the top of the image that read, “If oversharing was a person.”

The comments section lit up with other viewers who agreed that what Stephanie shared was too much.

One critic said, “I shut her all the way up by not watching this spinoff.”

Another jabbed, “Omg it was SO cringe to watch.”

While someone else made the point, “For someone who’s so uncomfortable around sex, her entire personality is based off sex. Yawn.”

Another popular 90 Day fan page made a meme where they used a still image of Stephanie winking while she said during the episode, “But, hey, some people like c**k, I like cake.”

They added to the top of the image, “I’m halfway through Single Life and this b***h talking about masturbating to baking videos is it for me.”

Stephanie Matto was engaged before her appearance in 90 Day: The Single Life was announced

Stephanie Matto was all over her Instagram page with YouTuber @yourwetsock1, even going so far as to confirm their engagement.

Stephanie then did a 180 and took to her Instagram stories to affirm that she was actually single once her appearance on The Single Life was confirmed.

Many saw this move as her attempt to gain attention and clout chase and many questioned the validity of the engagement at all.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream Sundays on Discovery+.