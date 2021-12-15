90 Day Fiance’s Stephanie Matto says she’s made over $90,000 selling her farts in a jar

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto has had financial success selling her farts in a jar. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto is capitalizing on her flatulence and has already earned over $90,000 doing it.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Stephanie began selling her farts in a jar to obliging customers.

Stephanie claimed that she got numerous requests for her sealed flatus, calling it “what the people wanted.”

Shortly after announcing that she was selling her farts in a jar, she sold out, despite the hefty price tag of $1,000 a pop.

Now, the 90 Day: The Single Life star and entrepreneur is talking more about her booming business and revealed that she’s earning some major coin selling an unlikely novelty item.

Stephanie recently spoke with In Touch about how much she’s reeling in from her jarred farts.

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto is making bank selling farts in a jar

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Stephanie told the outlet, “So as of today I have made over $90,000.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Stephanie explained that with people looking for new ways to earn an income these days, her farts in a jar have been a great way for her to make money and she thinks it’s inspired others to look for other unique ways to earn a paycheck.

“Yeah, it is pretty crazy. It is,” she stated. “And the thing is what I find really awesome about this whole entire new, like fart jar venture, is that I think it’s inspired a lot of people to think outside of the box, as far as ways that they can make money.”

Stephanie Matto capitalizes on unique way of making money

The 31-year-old reality TV star continued, “And I know right now with like, the holidays and everything, everything that’s going on in the world, people are looking for new ways to make money.”

She continued, “So I have my platform, Unfiltrd, and I know a lot of the creators on there are now starting to think of different ways to make money other than just like selling their photos or videos.”

When it comes to originality, Stephanie says that she is a pioneer in the business of selling farts in a jar.

“They’re looking into, you know, maybe selling their bath water or selling their spit in a jar,” Stephanie revealed. “But nobody else is doing farts. I’m the only one. I’ve got the monopoly on farts.”

Over the summer, Stephanie announced that she created a platform for “sexy content” similar to OnlyFans. Because of issues with Only Fans, Stephanie was inspired to create her own platform, called Unfiltrd.

Why are Stephanie Matto’s farts in a jar so expensive?

Although Stephanie’s price tags on her farts in a jar are steep, she’s currently offering a 50% discount and plans to lower the price even more for the holidays.

Stephanie explained how she came up with the price for her farts: “I always price things at, at like what I think my value is. I do not undersell myself.”

“I think that’s my number one rule in business is like, you are valuable and not just you, but your time. And I think that the amount of time, effort, energy, and creativity that went into this project was worth $1,000,” the 90 Day Fiance star shared.

Although many people initially think Stephanie’s idea is a bit “crazy,” she doesn’t think so, as long as people are willing to pay for what she’s offering.

“So, you know, some people think that it’s crazy, but listen, people were willing to pay that price,” Stephanie said. “So I don’t think it’s that crazy.”

90 Day: The Single Life is available to stream on Fridays on Discovery+.