Stephanie Matto joins the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2

90 Day: The Single Life is back for a second season after a successful debut and Stephanie Matto will join the cast when the Discovery+ show returns.

Last season several controversial TLC stars joined the cast and tried their hand at finding love on the dating show, and many of them struck gold.

Colt Johnson proposed to his then-girlfriend Vanessa Guerra on the show and the couple has since tied the knot. Big Ed had broken up with his girlfriend Liz Woods but rumors are that the two are back together and engaged. Molly Hopkins and her guy are still going strong as well.

All in all, it seems the dating show has been a success and now they’re ready to do it all again with a new crop of hopefuls.

Stephanie Matto joins 90 Day:The Single Life cast

Us Weekly recently confirmed that the Discovery+ show will have a second season which promises to be bigger and better.

So far only one cast member has been officially revealed and it’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Stephanie Matto. Stephanie made the announcement during her recent appearance on 90 Day Bares All.

Stephanie– who made history as part of the first same-sex couple on the show when she appeared with then-girlfriend Erika Owens–was asked if she will be dating women only or if there will be men thrown into the mix.

“I don’t wanna give too much away but I am bisexual” responded the 39-year-old. “So just like based off of that there is a very good likelihood that I will be dating both men and women.”

Interestingly Stephanie recently claimed that she’s engaged to popular YouTuber Nik Stonestreet so either they are just trolling us or maybe the relationship blossomed after she filmed 90 Day: The Single Life. Either way, we can’t wait to watch the new season.

90 Day:The Single Life is back for Season 2

Us Weekly shared a few details from a press release regarding what we can expect for Season 2.

We heard rumors that the cast for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life was leaked and will include Big Ed, Danielle Jbali, Molly Hopkins, and Natalie Mordovtseva, but this has not been confirmed.

The new crop of hopefuls will have to “navigate the modern dating world and overcome cringe-worthy encounters, ghosting and, as is truly fitting for the franchise, traveling to different continents for a first date.”

Furthermore, it seems two familiar faces will switch things up and date each other when Season 2 premieres.

“For the first time in 90 Day history, two singles from different 90 Day relationships connect and spark an interest in each other after ending things with their American exes,” stated the press release.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.