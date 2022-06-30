90 Day Fiance fans have mixed opinions about Jamal and Kim on Pillow Talk

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers shared their thoughts on Kim and Jamal Menzies on the hit spinoff. Pic credit: TLC/@jdmzie/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Kimberly Menzies and her son Jamal Menzies are the newest cast members on Pillow Talk. Now that viewers have seen them in several episodes, the 90 Day audience has mixed opinions about their presence on the show.

Kim and Jamal’s relationship on the show was praised by 90 Day fans and their close and unique dynamic earned them a spot on Pillow Talk. On the spinoff, they give commentary on current episodes and carry on witty banter from the comfort of their living room.

Some Pillow Talk viewers are still enamored with Kim and Jamal’s relationship and think their takes on the current show are funny, while others think they have been trying too hard.

Either way, 90 Day viewers have been reacting to what they’ve seen on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers react to Kim and Jamal Menzies

Pillow Talk viewers on Twitter voiced their opinions on what they’ve seen from Kim and Jamal on the show so far.

One person remarked, “I actually enjoy Kim and Jamal on #Pillowtalk mostly Jamal.”

Someone else commented, “Jamal is definitely easy in the eyes, but his relationship with his Kim feels strained and forced. Kim seems like she is sweet and trying. He just seems like a dishrag.”

While another viewer took aim at something else saying, “Kim and Jamal…What’s up with the fridge in the living room and the china hutch full of bs? If my space was being broadcast to the world, I’d probably make it look nice?”

Are Kim Menzies and Usman Umar still together?

Kim loves to do Q&As with 90 Day fans on Instagram and she often fields questions about her relationship status with Usman Umar.

She is always proud to say that they are still together and thriving, although she has not said whether they have plans to meet up in person again.

At the end of Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Usman invited Kim to Nigeria, where he is from, to meet his family and see his homeland.

They left things off as boyfriend and girlfriend, and despite one transgression with his ex-girlfriend that was exposed on the Tell All, they appear to have been drama-free since then.

Jamal exercised his protectiveness over his mother during the Tell All and has even clowned Usman during him and Kim’s Pillow Talk segment.

