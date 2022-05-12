Kim Menzies and her son Jamal shared an exciting 90 Day Fiance announcement

Kim Menzies and her son Jamal made an announcement to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans. Pic credit: @jdmzie/Instagram and TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Kim Menzies and her son Jamal shared some exciting news with fans on social media.

The mother-son duo will officially be cast members on the hit 90 Day spinoff, Pillow Talk, where selected cast from the 90 Day universe drop their commentary and banter while watching current episodes.

Kim made a post in her Instagram Stories revealing the announcement and Jamal re-shared Kim’s post and added a message of his own.

On Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Kim traveled to Tanzania to meet Usman “Sojaboy” Umar for the first time after talking online for over a year. She went from being his “potential” girlfriend to his actual girlfriend, dubbed “Queen Kimberly.”

Getting to that point, however, was not without major drama.

Kimberly Menzies and her son Jamal will be cast members on Pillow Talk

Kim and Jamal announced to their 90 Day followers on Instagram that they had been chosen to become cast members on Pillow Talk.

Kim posted a picture of herself and Jamal in front of a beach setting and added, “Excited to announce that @jdmzie & I have been tapped to appear on Pillow Talk for @tlc!! (Heart emoji).”

Jamal re-shared Kim’s Instagram Story and added his own caption saying, “Your boy is an official cast member! (Face exhaling emoji). Thanks @TLC for the opportunity! Can’t wait for y’all to tune in.”

Kim and Jamal shared the same news via Instagram. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/@jdmzie/Instagram

Pillow Talk has featured many different 90 Day Fiance cast members

Pillow Talk has been host to several 90 Day universe cast members that have become staples of the spinoff.

Cast like Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez, Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Robert Springs and Anny Francisco, and David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan have all regularly appeared on Pillow Talk.

Boisterous brothers Tarik Myers and Dean Hashim were popular on Pillow Talk, but their relationship famously blew up, which meant that their time on the Pillow Talk ended as well. Dean and his now-fiance Rigin have since appeared on the show together.

More recently, 90 Day cast members like Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, and Brandon’s parents Ron and Betty Gibbs, have been featured.

The short-lived Pillow Talk cast includes Stephanie Matto and her mom Magda Ballaro, Big Ed and his mom Norma Brown, Rebecca Parrot and Zied Hakimi, and Russ and Paola Mayfield.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance.