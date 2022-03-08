Kim Menzies apologizes to Sojaboy’s ex-girlfriend Zara for using a derogatory term against her

Kim Menzies felt bad about a derogatory name she called Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar’s ex-girlfriend Zara and issued an apology. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Kim Menzies is regretting a derogatory word she used during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

While she was in a heated discussion with Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar about his song “Zara” being about an ex-girlfriend by the same name, Kim flew off the handle and in doing so, called Zara a b***h.

Kim issued an apology for the offense through her Instagram Story and tagged Usman in it.

In the post, Kim took the stance that women should not berate other women, especially when it’s over a man.

Kim Menzies issued apology to Usman Umar’s ex-girlfriend Zara

Kim got mad at Usman during the most recent episode of Before the 90 Days after he confessed the timeline of his relationship with Zara and admitted that the song was about her too.

Kim felt a sense of betrayal and that she was played for a fool because he wasn’t honest about it sooner when they were building their foundation of trust.

During the tense conversation, Kim called Zara a b***h, a derogatory remark that she now regrets.

In an Instagram apology post Kim issued she remarked, “After watching yesterday’s episode, I want to apologize for calling Zara a b***h. I have no excuse except to say I was mad at Usman.”

Kim finished by saying, “No woman should bash another woman. I deeply apologize.”

Kim issued an apology to Zara and anyone who was offended by her comments. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

Are Kim Menzies and Usman Umar still together?

Kim and Usman recently did an Instagram Live together where they dispelled Usman’s ex-wife Baby Girl Lisa’s claims that Kim and Usman’s relationship was a fraud.

Aside from defending the validity of their connection, Usman has called Kim “Queen Kimberly”, a term he coined for her once she became his girlfriend. He has repeated it during a Live he did when he bashed Angela Deem.

The pair have also been friendly on each other’s Instagram, but their post-filming interaction is very different than the volatility Before the 90 Days viewers have been seeing on-screen.

90 Day viewers have watched several blow-up fights between Kim and Usman and will continue to see at least one more before the season is over.

But their social media communication paints a different story, signaling the possible continuation of their relationship off-camera.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.