90 Day Fiance spoilers: Are Kimberly and Usman still together?

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days gave viewers a treat as it opened with more drama between Kimberly and Usman, who have yet to make their relationship official.

As they spent the day together in Zanzibar, the duo got into an argument when Usman refused to give up his hotel room and stay with Kimberly. She took the rejection to heart and said she felt defeated that he did not want to spend personal and intimate time with her.

Kimberly only planned a two-week trip to visit Usman and so far into the season, the two have yet to spend one night together. As their day in Zanzibar came to an end, she reminded Usman they only have a few more days with one another and they need to define things in their relationship.

Just before the episode ends, Usman showed up at Kimberly’s hotel room and asked to stay the night. He said he wants to show Kimberly that he is “serious about this relationship” which made her happy. However, her happiness was short-lived when he insisted, he is not ready for a sexual relationship with her, and was only there to sleep.

Kimberly takes charge with Usman’s music career

In previous episodes, fans watched as Kimberly traveled to Nigeria to meet Usman for the first time. She showered him with gifts like a new x-box gaming system and a MacBook Pro which he claims will help him create his music. After expressing his excitement, Usman let Kimberly know the gifts were helping her potential to become his girlfriend.

Kimberly continued to prove her loyalties to Usman while they were on the set of his new music video. She called out the unprofessional behavior of the team working on the video and insisted Usman get better treatment. While her demands were not met well with Usman’s team, he liked the fact that she was standing up for him.

More than once, Kimberly has stated she is Usman’s biggest fan and can be seen in episodes wearing t-shirts with his name and face on them to show her support. A mega-fan of Michael Jackson, she has mentioned that Usman is her own personal MJ.

What’s next for this odd couple?

The current episode ends with nothing about this relationship being defined or clear. It appears that Kimberly is more committed than Usman, who only seems interested in his music. He certainly isn’t ready to put a ring on it as he did with babygirl Lisa in the past.

Previews for next week’s episode show Kimberly confronting Usman for not wanting to have sex with her and asking him what his problem is. They get into an argument and he storms out of her hotel room shouting that he no longer wants to be in their relationship. Do you think this is the end for these two?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.