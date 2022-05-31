Kim Menzies shares clip of her son Jamal clowning Usman Umar on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

Jamal Menzies joked about Usman Umar in a 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk clip shared by Kim Menzies. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Kim Menzies shared a clip of her son Jamal Menzies clowning Kim’s 90 Day boyfriend Usman “Sojaboy” Umar on the spinoff Pillow Talk.

Pillow Talk features the previous 90 Day cast as they give commentary and have witty banter while watching current episodes of the show.

In his comments, 25-year-old Jamal piggybacked on the running joke about 32-year-old Usman being old enough to be 50-year-old Kim’s son.

In Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Kim flew to Tanzania to meet up with Usman for the first time in person after they had been talking for about a year.

After a ton of drama regarding their relationship status and trust issues, Kim and Usman came out the other side as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Jamal and Usman interacted at the Season 5 Tell All, although it was not a pleasant meeting because Kim and Jamal found out that Usman had talked to his ex-girlfriend right after Kim left Tanzania.

Jamal Menzies clowned Usman Umar on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

In a clip from 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk shared by Kim on her Instagram page, Jamal made fun of Usman Umar and Kim’s relationship with him.

The clip started with Kim and Jamal settling on the couch and Kim saying, “You’re my favorite son.”

To which Jamal responded, “I’m your only son. Well, besides Usman.”

Kim clapped back, “Usman is not my son; stop saying that.”

Jamal then remarked, “That boy old enough to be my brother.”

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk has featured many popular 90 Day cast members

Kim and Jamal were apparently popular enough to be asked to star on Pillow Talk, making them the latest twosome to come on the spinoff.

Notable and tenured 90 cast that continue to be featured on Pillow Talk includes David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker, and Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez.

Recent 90 Day stars that have had reoccurring spots on the show are Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, as well as Brandon’s parents Betty and Ron Gibbs, and their season 8 costars Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya.

Before their major falling out, Tarik Myers and his brother Dean Hasmim were staples of the show.

Other 90 Day stars like Big Ed, Stephanie Matto, Rebecca Parrot, Zied Hakimi, and Russ and Paola Mayfield, have made short-lived appearances on Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance.