What happened with Tarik and Dean? Why are the 90 Day Fiance brothers feuding?

Tarik Myers is living out his happily ever after on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

As a matter of fact, he just tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Hazel Cagalitan on the latest episode of the show.

While Tarik’s love life is going just as planned, the same can’t be said for his relationship with his brother, Dean Hashim.

We first met Dean when he appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days as part of Tarik’s storyline during Season 2.

The duo then set their sights on 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk, and fans enjoyed their over-the-top banter.

However, in 2019 viewers found out that Tarik and Dean were no longer on the show and that the brothers were feuding.

During an appearance on 90 Day Bares All on Discovery+, Tarik gave his version of events.

Tarik Myers explains feud with brother Dean Hashim

During the 90 Day Bares all feature, Tarik explained how he found out that Dean had quit Pillow Talk.

Tarik claimed that after filming the last episode of the show, he had dinner with his brother and everything was fine.

“Dean and I went out, chopped it up, you know, went and got some dinner. He goes back home, I go back home thinking everything is great,” shared the 90 Day Fiance star.

“A week later, the executive producer of Pillow Talk calls me like, ‘Yo, uh, your brother quit.’ Out of the blue. I had no idea that Dean had all of these problems with me. He just went completely two-faced on me.”

Apparently, Dean hasn’t been pleased with Tarik’s behavior towards him on Pillow Talk.

“He said I was copying him, and wouldn’t let him finish his ‘jokes,’” shared Tarik. “Delusional. He said I was cutting HIM off. Imagine that.”

“He said either they fire me or he quits. Who brought him into this? Me. EVERYONE including me were stunned and I asked to talk to him twice. He said no TWICE. They couldn’t believe he was being so childish.”

Tarik said when he tried to call Dean after finding out that he had quit the show, he realized that his brother had blocked him.

Why did Dean cut Tarik out of his life?

During an interview with Us Weekly earlier this year, Dean explained his absence from Pillow Talk and blamed his decision to quit the show on Tarik.

“I walked away from Pillow Talk because of the competitive, narcissistic and manipulative — just downright wicked — things that my brother was doing to me behind the scenes,” claimed Dean.

He added, “I don’t talk about him but when you look at his social media, he’s blabbing at the mouth, talking mess about me… talking mess about me on the show, which millions of people watch. But it’s okay because me? I don’t want to live my life with that back-and-forth stuff.”

Do you think the brothers can put their differences aside and mend their relationship?

