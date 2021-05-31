90 Day Fiance fans are wondering why Angela hasn’t fixed her teeth since she’s been getting plastic surgery

Angela has noticeable missing or bad teeth, and fans are wondering if she plans on getting them fixed amid her recent plastic surgery endeavors Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have been wondering why Angela has not had any work done to her teeth while she has been spending her time and money on plastic surgery to enhance her looks.

Angela has had a few teeth that are noticeably bad or missing and now that she is actively working on her looks, viewers feel like the next thing she should work on is her teeth.

As a smoker and an avid soda drinker, Angela’s teeth have suffered and viewers noticed her decayed or missing teeth from seeing her on the show.

Will Angela get her teeth repaired next?

During an interview with Shaun Robinson at the Tell All for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Angela was hiding her mouth and said that she was dealing with an abscessed tooth that was very painful. This issue, along with other more visibly apparent dental issues can definitely be fixed with cosmetic dentistry.

While it is expensive, Angela has been shelling out a lot of money for her other surgeries and could possibly afford to do more cosmetic procedures.

Fans took notice of her vastly different appearance since losing weight and getting enhancement surgeries but also took notice of the improvements that could be done to her teeth.

One well-known 90 Day Fiance fan account posted Angela’s most recent Instagram post next to a photo of her giving an interview on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and pointed out the areas of her mouth that are problematic.

Angela’s plastic surgery has been highlighted on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? so far

Angela and Michael’s relationship after getting married is being highlighted this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and one of their major storylines is how they are handling Angela’s body transformation.

She originally headed out to L.A. to get weight loss surgery, but then it turned into more. Angela also got a breast reduction and lift, and will possibly be having a face and neck lift.

Michael has expressed his disapproval of the whole slew of things Angela has had done, but Angela has not been heeding her husband’s wishes and has forged on without his consent.

The rest of the season will surely be dramatic as Michael and Angela navigate her insistence on transforming her body more and more.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.