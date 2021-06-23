90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens reveals personal impact of the hateful messages she receives on social media

Erika Owens talked about the negative messages and comments she receives and how it affects her. Pic credit: TLC

Since appearing on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Erika Owens has received all kinds of backlash, negative comments, and messages. The Australian beauty shared how it affects her in a recent Instagram story.

Erika is bisexual, and she and Stephanie Matto were the first LGBTQ+ couple to be featured within the 90 Day Fiance franchise. By taking that bold step to put their relationship out there on television, they opened themselves up to the controversy that comes from close-minded people.

To make matters worse, Stephanie and Erika shared a very dramatic time together that drew harsh criticism about both of them.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Stephanie has spoken before about how she wishes she and Erika would have talked about the possibility of an intense amount of negativity and feels like she didn’t warn Erika properly.

Erika shared how she feels about receiving mean messages and comments on social media

In an Instagram story, Erika addressed how the hateful messages and negativity she receives affect her, and she wishes people would just not say anything if they don’t like her.

Erika said to her haters, “It’s not that hard to just keep scrolling if you don’t like someone or their content. Why bother going out of your way to try and ruin someone’s day?”

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

She went to explain how the negativity makes her feel.

Erika expressed, “I know I’ll get a lot of messages saying to pay no mind to them and ignore it but as a human being, it wears you down.”

She went on, “It’s hard to explain how difficult it can be to have constantly ‘ignore’ the hate, rudeness, and negativity thrown at me every single day and it can be overwhelming AF.”

Erika explained how the negativity she receives affects her. Pic credit: @glitterbuggin/Instagram

Erika has been thriving despite the hate she receives

Erika is in a relationship now with a man named Chris and together the couple create OnlyFans content. The pair seem to be madly in love and have plenty of fun together.

Erika is also known for her wild and colorful style, and she shares crafty fashion creations on Etsy. She also launched a podcast called “Please Sit With Us” where she discusses pop culture with her friend Caitlin.

Erika and Stephanie no longer talk but the fame they both received from being on Before the 90 Days has opened doors for them both.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.