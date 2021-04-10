90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens gets Big Brother invite – Will she join the show?

Erika Owens reveals Big Brother invite Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Erika Owens seems to have landed a new reality TV gig. The ex-girlfriend of Stephanie Matto recently teased at a possible big TV project and fans are excited.

Erika made quite an impression during her time on the show. Her bubbly personality and vibrant fashion sense definitely stood out among the rest. Now, fans are wondering if they will get to see more of that in a new TV series.

90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens teases new gig

Looks like Erika Owens is not done with reality TV just yet. After her unforgettable experience in 90 Day Fiance, the Australian native might just return to the small screen one more time.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Earlier this week, Erika shared a teaser of her podcast, hinting at a potential reality TV gig. In the audio clip, she excitedly revealed that Big Brother “contacted” her and asked if she wants to be on the show.

The 90 Day Fiance star’s podcast co-host could not believe her big reveal. Erika maintained that the news is not a prank and that she’s “actually serious” about it.

Erika even asked her fans if she should accept the offer, to which the commenters responded positively. It’s unclear if Erika’s supposed invite was from Big Brother Australia or the US. It’s likely the former since it’s her home country and the new season of the show is about to start there soon.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Erika debuts edgier new hairstyle

Erika Owens also surprised her followers with a new hairstyle. The 90 Day Fiance celeb debuted yet another vibrant hair color, giving off some good vibes.

Erika opted for multi-colored hair, mostly with bright pink, orange, and yellow hues. The reality star said she was going for a “little sunset pixie moment,” which she definitely achieved.

This isn’t the first time Erika has gone for bold hair color. She’s known for her vibrant hair dyes, which reflects her personality. In the past, the 90 Day Fiance star shaved all of her hair off for a good cause.

90 Day Fiance: Is Erika still with her boyfriend?

Meanwhile, Erika Owens and her boyfriend, Chris, are still going strong. The couple seems to enjoy a smooth-sailing relationship despite the criticism they get on social media.

Avid fans of the show know Erika as Stephanie Matto’s girlfriend. But their eyebrow-raising romance didn’t last very long. Shortly after the split, Erika introduced her boyfriend, which surprised many of her followers.

Stephanie, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be in a relationship at the moment. She’s doing quite well doing her own thing, particularly on OnlyFans. The 90 Day Fiance alum managed to rake in some serious cash, which enables her to buy a new house and car.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.