Stephanie Matto reveals whether she regrets appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Erika Owens

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Stephanie Matto, posted to her YouTube channel recently to discuss her time on the show.

While on the show, Stephanie’s relationship with her then-girlfriend, Erika Owens, was a drama-filled ride from their first meeting to their subsequent breakup.

Stephanie answers fan questions, including if she regrets doing the show

Stephanie requested that her followers submit questions that would purposefully make her uncomfortable for this particular Q&A session.

While sampling snacks from India, Stephanie answered these questions.

Asking a fan question aloud, “Do you regret doing 90 Day Fiance?”

“I try to live my life without any regrets because I kind of feel that everything happens for a reason,” she says.

Stephanie continued, “And I think that while it was really challenging and hard. I’ve rewatched the show a couple of times and I can quite honestly say, like, I don’t like the person I saw on TV. So, it almost comes as no surprise to me when other people dislike me.”

She then went on to say that if she had the opportunity to leave her body and watch the show as an outsider, she would “f**king hate her[self] too”.

Stephanie says she was facing personal struggles while filming the show

“That was definitely one of my not-so-greatest moments of my life,” she explained.

Then, Stephanie went on to share that she was struggling with multiple issues during that time in her life, and it showed.

“I was going through a lot. Emotionally, mentally, and physically. You know, I had gained weight, I was insecure. I was dealing with depression, anxiety, and I was having a huge switch in my medications,” she said.

Stephanie’s relationship with Erika was tumultuous

“I honestly, probably wasn’t in the best place to be doing the show, but I somehow, in the beginning, tricked myself into thinking that it would be fine, that it would be okay and that I was safe and that this relationship that I had was strong enough to withstand whatever happened and somewhere along those lines that all got f**ked up.”

Fans of the show remember how dramatic the former couple’s storyline was. Stephanie, who has Aplastic Anemia, flew from the U.S. to Australia to meet the bright-haired beauty.

Quickly, their relationship started to come undone when Stephanie was unable to curb her jealousy and refused to be intimate with Erika.

Of course, this was hurtful to Erika because she so desperately wanted to be close to Stephanie. And, although they both did what they could to save their relationship, they ultimately split and went their separate ways.

“I can only speak for myself,” Stephanie explained, “But, I got really swept up in the whole reality TV aspect of it.”

She then went on to share how the bad ultimately outweighed the good for her in terms of the 90 Day Fiance experience.

“I think most of it was bad. Especially the backlash that I received. I was one of the most disliked people of the season and the amount of hate and s**t I got online was extremely tolling on my mental health.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.