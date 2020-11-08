90 Day Fiance star Erika Owens claps back at critic who takes aim at her outfit

Erika Owens is in celebration mode, and no matter how hard any of her 90 Day Fiance haters try to bring her down, she won’t allow it.

The Australian photographer recently took to Instagram to share her excitement after finding out that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the contentious United States election.

In the celebratory photo, she wrote, “Y’all know I love every type of cheetos but one!!!! F**K YES AMERICA 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 so happy to see my friends rejoicing and looking forward to the future for the first time in a long time – congrats 💙💙💙💙.”

And even though it had literally nothing to do with what she was posting about, someone had to take aim at her outfit.

Erika rocked hot pink hair in the photo, a black t-shirt with white writing, tiny cheetah print hot pants, black fishnets, and black platform boots with blue and green flames on them.

Her outfit is as unconventional as she is, and, at this point, 90 Day Fiance fans should be used to Erika’s creativity.

But that didn’t stop one commenter from asking about it in a not-so-nice way, and as she often is, Erika was very quick to clap back.

Erika Owens claps back at her haters

One of the first naysayers to say something about Erika Owen’s outfit wrote, “Girl no to that outfit [thumbs down emoji].”

Another of Erika’s followers quickly told the woman to “f**k off” and soon after, Erika showed up with a response.

“Didn’t ask you,” Erika replied to the outfit objector.

Naturally, there was more than one negative response to Erika Owen’s outfit.

Another woman named Joann chimed in, telling Erika, “Sorry, that is just not your Best look.”

And just as quickly, Erika responded to the hater by name. She wrote, “Don’t start Joann.”

Erika Owens isn’t going to change for anyone

It was clear from the moment that we met Erika Owens on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that she definitely dances to the beat of her own drum.

Erika is known for wearing over-the-top outfits, which often perfectly complement her candy-colored hair and bubbly personality.

On the TLC hit, she was known for her signature half pink/half purple hair.

After the show ended, she shaved it all off while raising money for a cancer charity, and now, she seems to go back and forth between her bright yellow buzz cut and several rainbow-colored wigs.

Erika has called out her haters in the past, even admitting that the body-shaming she deals with has made her cry. Thankfully, that hasn’t stopped her from sharing with 90 Day Fiance fans.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.