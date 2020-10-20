90 Day Fiance: Erika Owens admits to ‘crying for over an over’ after seeing body-shaming post from personal trainer

Many of us have packed on a pound or two, or three since being in lockdown, and one such person is 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Erika Owens.

Now, the Australian native is feeling the blues after seeing a body-shaming post online.

It must have triggered something in the reality star because she later took to Instagram to express how the post has affected her.

And, she shared a body-positive message for other women who might be having similar struggles.

Erika admits to crying over an insensitive post

The usually bubbly 24-year-old was very honest with her 465,000 followers on Instagram last night.

The self-proclaimed lover of sunshine admitted to not feeling too cheery after seeing a negative post online.

Erika shared the experience with her fans admitting that the message she saw brought her to tears, and not happy ones!

“⁣Yesterday I cried for over an hour because I put on two kilograms,” shares Erika– along with a photo of herself in the ocean.

“Yesterday I also saw a personal trainer claim to be a ‘medical professional’ and write a post fat-shaming and showing his disgust and towards the body positivity movement with an echo chamber of ripped clients and other PT’s showing their support – all I can really say is 🖕🏻.”⠀

The Australian native shared her disdain about the troubling post saying, “It blows my mind that people working in the fitness industry have the audacity to shame people who are trying to love themselves. Of COURSE there can be health issues that can arise with obesity – just like there can be with restrictive diets & eating disorders.”

While she did not share the name of the personal trainer, the usually happy-go-lucky, reality tv alum admits, “I’ve NEVER seen a body-pos influencer ‘promoting’ unhealthy lifestyles or shaming another human like I just saw from this PT.”

Owens adds a positive message for fans

The lengthy post got tons of feedback from fans who’ve experienced similar situations, and they had lots of encouraging words for the 90 Day Fiance alum.

She admits in her post, “We’re all trying – especially in such hard times where we are limited in so many ways.”

But, Owens confesses, “It’s been fu*#ing hard to remember that I AM still beautiful and worthy of feeling like I am at all stages of my journey, and it sure as hell doesn’t help seeing people spit out such fatphobic…bulls*$t that encourages people to equate ‘fatness’ with laziness and a lack of dedication or strength.”

And, before ending her post, she had a powerful message for other people in the industry.

“I highly suggest if you’re in the business of BODIES and profiting off them, EMPOWER and ENCOURAGE people instead of SHAMING them.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.