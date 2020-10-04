90 Day Fiance’s Erika Owens goes for the blonde bombshell look and she’s killing it!

When we first met Erika Owens on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, she was rocking purple and pink hair that some likened to a box of Nerds candy.

Then just weeks ago, the 90 Day Fiance star, whose personality is as bright as her hair, decided to shave it all off for charity.

Erika went from having a chin-length pink and purple bob to bright yellow stubble. Both styles suited her and 90 Day Fiance fans just couldn’t get over how cute she looks no matter what she does with her hair.

Now, Erika is sporting a whole new look and while it may seem a bit tamer than the ones prior, it’s safe to say that she is stunning and just as eye-catching as when she has neon-colored hair.

Erika Owens goes blonde

Clearly, Erika is rocking another one of her endless wigs. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen her wear several, from a wig version of her pink and purple hair to pink and neon green.

It’s not often that Erika opts for a more “normal” look like blonde or brunette. But when she does, she is absolutely stunning.

In the latest photos shared by Erika Owens and her boyfriend, she seems to be channeling Regina George (Rachel McAdams). After all, yesterday was “Mean Girls Day,” an homage to a moment in the cult-classic film where Cady (Lindsay Lohan) recalls that her huge crush asked her what day it was on October 3.

As proof that Erika was definitely going all in with the Mean Girls look, she even took to TikTok to share.

Erika opens up about body dysmorphia

Erika Owens is proof that you can be drop-dead gorgeous and still struggle with body image issues. The 90 Day Fiance star recently started opening up about body dysmorphia, something she has long been battling.

In a recent Instagram post where she showed off a LOT of skin, Erika wrote about her struggle.

“It’s been a hard week. As someone who is generally very confident and relatively positive, a trigger into old negative habits and intense body dysmorphia can truly feel like the end of the world,” Erika wrote. “But after a little break, a lot of self care, hard work and time spent doing what I love surrounded by people I love, I’ve finally been able to pull myself back together and head back into bad bitch territory.”

It looks like Erika has been able to get herself all the way back into bad bitch territory and while she’s at it, she’s also finding out if blondes have more fun.

B90 Strikes Back airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.