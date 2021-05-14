90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto shares regrets about being on the show, says she ‘should not have done it’

Stephanie says she has regrets about the backlash she wasn’t prepared for from haters. Pic credit: TLC

During a Q&A that Stephanie Matto did on her Instagram Story, the Before the 90 Days star was asked by a follower, “What is the one thing you regret about 90 Day?” Stephanie had a surprising response.

She answered, “I guess I should have gone more out of my way to warn my partner about the potential backlash and negativity. I don’t think either of us were prepared for the hate, and I should have done a better job protecting her. And in hindsight, we probably should not have done it – period.”

This is the first time that Stephanie has spoken out about having any regrets as a result of being on the show. By appearances, it seems like Stephanie has benefited greatly from her 90 Day Fiance fame.

During her time on the show, there were many heated moments between the couple, and Stephanie’s incompatibility with Erica was highlighted. Stephanie and Erica were also the only LGBTQ+ couple to be featured on the show at the time, so some viewers were highly critical of their relationship.

Stephanie received backlash after Before the 90 Days

Stephanie and Erica did not communicate well, and that spilled over into their ultimate breakup and how they were perceived on the show.

While Stephanie may not have expected as many haters as she has gotten, she regrets not preparing Erica for for the negative aspects that come with being in the spotlight.

Stephanie has been widely criticized by viewers for not actually being bisexual. Her lack of interest sexually in Erica coupled with the fact that they never ended up hooking up are what is driving the haters who feel like Stephanie is being fake.

In this same vein, people criticized Stephanie for leading Erica on and feel like she pushed Erika to be on 90 Day Fiance with her more for fame than for the relationship.

Stephanie has benefited for her 90 Day fame

Before coming on the show, Stephanie made her money as a YouTuber, and after the show, she started a very successful career on OnlyFans.

Her followers and fan base blew up as a result of being in the 90 Day spotlight and significantly helped her reach within OnlyFans and her other platforms.

Stephanie is still active within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, most recently appearing on Pillowtalk, while Erica has remained away from the 90 Day clout and has been working on her own things.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.