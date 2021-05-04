Stephanie Matto shared a few throwback photos to show her glow-up

Stephanie Matto posted old photo’s of herself to her IG story to show her followers how much she has changed, Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Stephanie Matto, posted old photos from her awkward teen era to her Instagram story to highlight her glow-up for fans.

She posted a screenshot of a text message which showed a picture of Stephanie from 11 years ago.

She accompanied the photo with a banner that read, “The glow up was real” and a caption that said, “This is so bad… no wonder I was bullied (laughing/crying emoji).”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The second photo she shared looks like she was in her preteen years when she had dark brown hair and glasses. Her caption for this photo was, “Just a reminder that I somehow went from this…”

The following photo was a stunning selfie of Stephanie with her hair and makeup on point with a caption that said, “To this.”

Stephanie looked so different than she does now

In the first photo Stephanie posted from 11 years ago, she commented on how she had acne and used to die her eyebrows. She also said her friend looked like a “Jersey shore reject and I look miserable as per usual.”

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Stephanie Matto posted a picture from 11 years ago to her IG story. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

The second picture she shared was even older and captured Stephanie during her adolescence.

Stephanie shared a picture of herself in what looks like her preteen years. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

The current selfie Stephanie posted accentuated her stark glow up from her awkward teen years to now.

Stephanie posted a stunning selfie to show how much she has changed. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie has been thriving since 90 Day Fiance

Since her appearance on Before the 90 Days, Stephanie has launched a bustling career on OnlyFans. The bombshell beauty has a very dedicated fan base and large community who subscribe to her page.

She has done so well that she bought a Porsche Taycan Turbo.

Besides her OnlyFans platform, she is also active on Patreon, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

She has also been very open about her cosmetic surgery procedures, having had air sculpting, liposuction, fillers, and Botox to achieve the results she wants for herself.

Within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, she has most recently been on The Single Life: Pillow Talk with her mother.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days is currently on hiatus.