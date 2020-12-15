Stephanie Matto shows off another new car, this time a Porsche Taycan Turbo that costs around $185,000

It looks like former 90 Day Fiance personality Stephanie Matto is doing pretty well for herself these days.

After her disastrous experience with the franchise, Stephanie has moved on and has been focusing on her social media presence, including a large following on both Instagram and YouTube.

In addition, the 30-year-old is also one of many 90 Day Fiance personalities, both past, and present, who have created accounts on OnlyFans.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Recently, Stephanie took to her Instagram to show off her latest lavish “purchase.”

Stephanie shows off the Porsche Taycan Turbo

Stephanie has been open in sharing her luxurious lifestyle with her fans and followers. This also includes the purchase and upgrade of vehicles.

Fans of the beauty know that she appreciates a fancy car.

In her first post with the sleek ride, Stephanie poses on the vehicle and captioned the post, “I’m in love! I’m in love and I don’t care who knows it! Porsche really outdid themselves with the new Taycan turbo. It’s all electric and probably the most expensive thing my butt cheeks have ever sat on. It’s truly a dream come true!”

She finished the caption thanking her local Porsche dealership for “hookin’ a girl up!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stepanka/Stephanie (@stepankamatto)

This isn’t the first time that Stephanie has driven a high-end vehicle. Back in July of this year, Stephanie took to Instagram again to show off her Porsche Panamera.

In the post caption, she wrote, “Leaving the dealership today with my 2020 Porsche Panamera!”

She then went on to thank her local dealership for helping her buy her second Porsche.

Stephanie also shared, “I am so lucky and beyond blessed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stepanka/Stephanie (@stepankamatto)

Did Stephanie really purchase the $185,000 Porsche Taycan Turbo?

Although her Instagram made a nice show of the sports car, over on Stephanie’s YouTube channel she sets the record straight about whether or not she actually purchased the vehicle.

Throughout the almost 16-minute video, Stephanie takes her followers through the car, explaining all of its fancy features and bragging about the luxurious feel of the Porsche.

However, at the end of the video, she reveals that the car wasn’t hers, but that it was loaned to her through the dealership for a test drive.

“Now I’m going to spill the tea,” Stephanie says. “The Porsche Taycan is not my car. I realize that for me at this very moment in time because I did just purchase a Porsche Panamera it would be pretty stupid to buy another Porsche.”

“Maybe in the future, in the next to years, if I want to trade in the Panamera, I would definitely, one hundred percent, consider the Taycan.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.