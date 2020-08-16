Stephanie Matto shares proof she earns mega money on OnlyFans, offers to help others do it too

Stephanie Matto of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days makes a living in a very unusual way.

The 29-year-old is self-employed as a Youtuber and makes additional money selling NSFW content on her OnlyFans and Patreon accounts. She’s been pretty successful and has managed to earn a full-time income through the platforms.

She took to Instagram to share her secrets with fans and offer assistance to those who want to follow her moneymaking path.

Stephanie made over $30k in two weeks on OnlyFans

Stephanie recently decided to start an online course to help others who are interested in her profession.

As proof that she’s an OnlyFans expert, she posted a screenshot of her earnings for August 1-14 to her Instagram stories. She raked in a total of more than $33,000 in just that time period, an amazing feat for two weeks.

The self-described “Martha Stewart of OnlyFans” is in the top 0.05 percent of OnlyFans content creators. She says that while her line of work can be difficult, it is possible to make a living off of it and she wants to help her fans achieve the same success that she has.

Stephanie also shared a photo to her Instagram page advertising her new course.

“This new outlet I am creating is FREE and a way for me to give back after years of doing OnlyFans and patreon,” she explained.

She said that her free OnlyFans account will offer advice to those looking to start their own accounts, but also that it would serve as a community for her followers. “Even if you don’t want to start onlyfans or even if you aren’t interested in my sexier content, this will be a great community for us to get to know each other and be part of an empowering community of hot ass awesome people! SEE YA THERE 👏👏😛”

Other 90 Day stars are on board

Stephanie isn’t the only 90 Day Fiance alum who’s taken to OnlyFans to earn some extra cash. Stephanie’s ex Erika Owens recently started an account with her boyfriend, as did 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Deavan Clegg, Corey Rathgeber, and Evelin Villegas.

90 Day Fiance alum Anfsa Nava was happy about Stephanie’s new course and commented on her announcement. “So excited 😍😍😍🥳,” Anfisa wrote.

Usman, who was on the same season of Before the 90 Days as Stephanie, also congratulated her on her new course. “Bomb 💣 😂” he commented.

B90 Strikes Back airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.