90 Day Fiance: Ella Johnson responds to Asian fetish criticism after being blasted by Before the 90 Days viewer

90 Day Fiance newcomers Johnny and Ella Johnson are accused of having a relationship based on offensive cultural stereotypes. Pic credit: TLC

A 90 Day Fiance viewer blasted newcomer Ella Johnson with some harsh words, accusing the TLC star of having an Asian fetish and her response led to more criticism.

In Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the Days, Ella gets off to a rough start, rubbing viewers the wrong way with her self-proclaimed Asian obsession.

She is dating Johnny, a 34-year-old from China after they met on a website for matching Asian men and White women.

Viewers point out her culturally ignorant comments and Asian stereotypes, overshadowing her difficult journey to find love.

While they are yet to meet in person due to COVID-related travel restrictions, Ella and Johnny have been in a relationship for six months after talking for about 18 months.

The 29-year-old from Idaho Falls described her ideal man as her Japanese anime crush: red hair, green eyes, and a fox demon living inside him but appears to be in love with Johnny, hoping they will spend the rest of their lives together.

Ella Johnson called out by 90 Day Fiance viewer

The TLC star responded to a viewer who accused her of racism and fetishizing Asian people. She took to her Instagram account, sharing a screenshot of the exchange.

“Fetishizing an entire race of people and generalizing a WHOLE continent? Literally repulsive, the viewer wrote, continuing: “Stop deleting comments calling you out on your racism and take some responsibility for yourself.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The Before the 90 Days star responded with the following, writing in the post’s caption: “Stay positive.”

“I am sorry you feel this way, but I don’t accept negativity in my life, but I wish you all the [best]”

Over on Reddit, 90 Day Fiance viewers discussed her homogenous view of Asians, pointing out significant differences in Japanese and Chinese culture.

Many Redditors deemed Ella’s response as defiant as the TLC star did not directly address the criticism.

“She clearly isn’t interested in being any different than she is, the ignorance is a choice she’s willfully obtuse,” one Redditor wrote.

Pic credit: Reddit

“‘I don’t accept negativity…’ So, she’s perfect and beyond any criticism. You can’t even call her ignorant, which she objectively is, obviously. Okay,” another added to the discussion thread.

Pic credit: Reddit

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Johnny visits a doctor to help formulate a plan to help Ella lose weight as he prepares to fly to America.

The Chinese TLC star has dinner with his friends, in which they reveal he is risking his job to spend three months with Ella in Idaho. She is also worried about how Johnny will adjust to ranch life in the rural state.

Most 90 Day Fiance viewers don’t think the couple’s relationship will last long because their romance is perceived as being based on fetishes rather than genuine affection.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.