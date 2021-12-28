New 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Ella Johnson is rubbing viewers the wrong way

Ella Johnson’s debut episode and introduction sparked concern among 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers were introduced to Ella Johnson who has a self-proclaimed Asian obsession and is anxiously waiting until she can meet her Chinese boyfriend Johnny for the first time.

The problem is, viewers are finding Ella’s manifestation of her Asian obsession cringy and she is being scrutizied for her cultural insensitivity for her varying statements.

Critics find it problematic that Ella said that she loves Japanese culture and anime but is with a Chinese man who adores Western culture. They think that Ella is generalizing Asian culture instead of giving credence to the uniqueness of each heritage which makes her come off as a fetishizer.

Before the 90 Days observers took to social media to share their frustrations with Ella after meeting her in the first episode.

Before the 90 Days viewers used Twitter to share their thoughts on Ella and their concerns about some of the things she said.

One critic wrote, “I’m pretty sure if you replaced Johnny with another random Asian dude Ella wouldn’t notice the difference. She’s in love with her Asian fetish not the person who Johnny is.”

Someone else brought up their feelings about Ella in a popular post that read, “Is it just me or is everything this Ella chick says kinda offensive or cringe?”

Another person critical of Ella used a GIF of a cat on the computer and said, “Me signing Ella and her friends up for Diversity and Cultural sensitivity training.”

Here is where 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers can find Ella Johnson on Instagram

Ella appears to be new to Instagram but can be found at @paneshiel2010 where her oldest photo is from September of 2021.

She posts pictures and videos of herself singing, of animals, family, food, and has several selfies.

She has been posting a lot more since this season of Before the 90 Days aired but has only posted one promotional video urging her 337 followers to check it out.

