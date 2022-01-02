The fourth episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before to the 90 Days proved to be dramatic as relationships developed. Pic credit: TLC

This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to another new cast member and followed the other couples as they navigated challenging situations.

Awkward moments arose, news of secrets was revealed, and tense moments spawned as the cast tried to get a better idea of what they were in for.

There was no shortage of uncomfortable situations on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days this week

Mike finally met Ximena who expressed that their first kiss was not passionate and that Mike was shorter than she thought. They could also barely communicate when they went out to eat.

When they arrived at Ximena’s house, Ximena’s whole family was there and Mike’s translator device was not translating correctly. Ximena’s sons took to Mike really well and said he’s better than other boyfriends their mom has had.

Caleb and Alina cuddled in the morning before meeting with Elijah who grilled Caleb about why he wasn’t happier to see Alina the night before. The three of them went out sightseeing for the day and Elijah grilled Caleb more and tried to teach him better manners and how to accommodate Alina’s disability better. Caleb privately expressed his irritation at Elijah’s presence and questioning.

After Elijah left, Caleb and Alina went back to the hotel and began to get more intimate. Alina did reveal during an interview that she is keeping a secret from Caleb about getting out of a relationship recently.

Memphis got mad at Hamza during the two-hour car ride to his home because of their language barrier, the fact that his home phone screen was of himself and not her, and because Hamza lied about them being able to sleep together.

Memphis met Hamza’s mom and sister when they arrived and she questioned the sleeping arrangement. Later, when Memphis was getting settled, the language barrier was still an issue but Hamza said he would come in the room after his mom went to sleep.

Hamza stayed the night and in the morning Memphis ran right into his mom who saw that they had slept together.

Some cast exchanges on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days went better than anticipated

Usman told Kim that he would bring her to a meeting with a female performing artist Rosa Ree from Tanzania and Kim thought it was going to be bad and that Badmus and Slam-T were trying to create problems.

Rosa Ree ended up being very warm and receptive to Kim, and Usman told her that he plans on marrying Kim if everything went well which made Kim very happy.

Before the 90 Days viewers met Johnnny who gushed about his love for Ella, saw a Chinese herb doctor to get traditional medicine to help Ella lose weight, and met up with his friends to explain his plans.

Later on, Ella and Johnny video chatted where Ella expressed her hesitations that Johnny wasn’t ready for the responsibilities of the ranch life although he remained optimistic.

Gino and Jasmine explained how great their first night together was before going out in Old Town in Panama City. Jasmine became angry and jealous after she brought up Gino’s ex-wife and her desire to change all the Brazilian stuff still lingering in his life.

Gino admitted during an interview that he was keeping the fact that he was still friends with one of his exes a secret.

