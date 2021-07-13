90 Day Fiance: Does Anfisa Nava have a new man?

Anfisa’s latest social media post points to the idea that she is no longer single. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance’s Anfisa Nava has piqued her followers’ curiosity after posting an Instagram story picture of a necklace in a nice box with the caption, “Thank you baby.”

If she is dating someone, as this post leads onlookers to believe, it will be her first public relationship since divorcing her ex-husband Jorge.

Anfisa has remained fairly quiet about her private life and rarely posts anything personal on social media, so this post signaling that she has a new love interest is out of the norm.

Jorge seemed to have moved on a lot quicker than Anfisa and has settled down with a girlfriend of a few years with whom he has a child now.

Anfisa Nava signaled to her followers that she is in a relationship

Other than posting about working out, her cat, and cosmetic procedures, Anfisa Nava does not share details of her personal life on social media. But she did tease she may not be single any longer.

Anfisa’s latest Instagram story was of a necklace from Van Kleef & Arpels displayed in a box, and she put the caption, “Thank you baby (happy face in hearts emoji).”

It appears that Anfisa is riding in the passenger seat of a car, and a man’s hand can be seen on the steering wheel.

Anfisa posted a picture hinting that she is in a relationship. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Anfisa is not known to post anything about her private life on social media, so posting about receiving a gift with a caption like that likely means she is in a relationship.

This is the first post she has made regarding a possible new relationship since her breakup with Jorge. This new mystery man has not made it into pictures on her actual page, however.

Anfisa Nava still has a large following on social media

Despite no longer appearing within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Anfisa has managed to amass and keep a following of over 800k on Instagram.

She does not mention her affiliation to the show on her Instagram bio but instead highlights her athletic accomplishments, business, and endorsements.

Anfisa recently did a Q&A where she told followers that she would keep her ex-husband’s last name until she gets married again.

Anfisa also has been vocal about the cosmetic surgeries she has had and keeps up with.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.