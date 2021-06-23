Anfisa explained why she still uses her ex-husband Jorge’s last name

Anfisa has got the question a lot about why she has kept her ex-husband ‘s last name, so she addressed it in an Instagram Q&A. Pic credit: TLC

Anfisa’s relationship with her ex-husband, Jorge Nava, was volatile, toxic, dramatic, and hard for viewers to watch on 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? at times. Their breakup was inevitable, and Anfisa was widely criticized for her behavior and for promoting the green card stereotype.

The latest thing that Anfisa has been publicly called out for is her continued use of Jorge’s last name.

Anfisa defended her choice to keep Jorge’s last name during a Q&A on Instagram.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Meanwhile, Jorge has tried to erase all traces of his relationship with Anfisa and has moved on with someone new and welcomed a child. Jorge even got the Anfisa tattoo removed.

Anfisa explained why she is keeping Jorge’s last name

Anfisa did a Q&A with her followers where she answered some of their burning questions.

When asked why she still uses Jorge’s last name, Anfisa answered, “Because it’s legally my last name and I’m not going to go through a trouble of changing it back on my documents until I get remarried.”

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Anfisa also touched on why her Instagram name still has Nava in it when she said, “I would love to change it on Instagram, but Instagram doesn’t let me because my account is verified.”

Anfisa finished answering the question by saying, “I changed it on my other social media [YouTube, TikTok, Twitter].”

Anfisa answered questions from her followers in her Instagram story. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Anfisa summarized her exact points on why she has kept Jorge’s last name in her Instagram response.

Anfisa is not in the 90 Day Fiance franchise anymore but is still in the spotlight

Anfisa has been hard at work on her fitness and personal training business and has even competed in body-building competitions.

She often posts workout videos and her spicy photos attract a lot of attention.

Viewers have not forgotten her abusive behavior on the show, and her haters do pop up in her comments. However, Anfisa seems to remain unbothered by the criticism and continues to do her thing.

While she doesn’t appear within the 90 Day Fiance franchise anymore, she is very active on social media. However, it is elusive to find her posting anything personal these days, so her Q&A’s people pay attention.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.