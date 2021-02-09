Anfisa Nava admits she came to America ‘for fun’ and played a role on 90 Day Fiance

Former 90 Day Fiance star Anfisa Nava may have been playing the role of difficult fiancee during her appearance with ex Jorge Nava. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Anfisa Nava has an infamous reputation for being a difficult girlfriend. Her time on the show with ex Jorge Nava didn’t quite cast her in the most positive light.

In addition to her cold demeanor, Anfisa was heavily criticized for her hot temper and blowout fights with Jorge.

Now, however, the 25-year-old has indicated that the persona she portrayed on the show was not her true personality and that she was playing a part.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Anfisa says 90 Day Fiance isn’t scripted but production has a plan

During a recent fan Q&A on Instagram, Anfisa revealed that all was not as it seemed during her time on the show.

When a fan asked if the show was scripted, Anfisa shared that, although not technically scripted, the producers certainly knew what they were doing.

“Not scripted per se,” Anfisa said. “but there’s a plan for everything.”

She continued, “For example, ‘tomorrow we are going to film a scene at a certain place and we want you to talk about this and this.”

Read More Ashley Martson removes tattoo dedicated to ex-husband Jay Smith

90 Day Fiance star Anfisa Nava explains how filming the show works. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

If that’s the case, it calls into question just how many of the former couple’s arguments could have been avoided if they hadn’t been instructed where to go and what to speak about. But on the flip side, what fun would it be if we didn’t get to see the couples interact as they do?

Anfisa admits she moved to America ‘for fun’

Although some interactions may have been encouraged, it was ultimately Anfisa’s decision to enter a relationship with Jorge and move to America.

Anfisa came to America, as many 90 Day Fiance participants do, on a K-1 fiance visa. However, the cracks in their relationship deepened almost immediately.

Another fan asked why Anfisa came to America.

She kept her answer short and sweet.

“For fun,” she replied.

90 Day Fiance star Anfisa Nava says she moved to America “for fun.” Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Many fans disliked Anfisa for feeding into the Russian bride stereotype. Her bossy nature and insistence on Jorge buying her nice things had some calling her a gold digger. But that was overturned when Anfisa revealed that Jorge had made promises that he just didn’t keep.

Thankfully, the couple opted to go their separate ways and both seem so much happier.

Recently, Anfisa has been focusing on her fitness and Jorge is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.