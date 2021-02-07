Jorge Nava’s girlfriend shares maternity photos and 90 Day Fiance fans think she looks like Anfisa

Former 90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava’s new girlfriend shared a few sweet snaps from their maternity photo shoot. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star, Jorge Nava, is a private person when it comes to his social media. Rarely does he share pictures with fans and followers of what goes on in his life since the last time he was seen with the franchise.

That desire for privacy extended to his new girlfriend. Although Jorge has shared a couple of pics of himself with his new girl, she has remained relatively anonymous.

Part of this might be due to the fact that since he shared the couple pictures of his mystery lady, 90 Day Fiance fans have continuously compared her to Jorge’s ex-wife, Anfisa Nava.

And while they may prefer to keep their private lives private, the news that they were expecting a child was one thing that he couldn’t help but share. Now, his girlfriend has shared a sneak peek at their maternity shoot.

Jorge’s girlfriend shares picture from their maternity photoshoot

Just a few short months ago, Jorge hinted that he and his girlfriend were expecting when he shared an ultrasound sonogram.

He captioned the photo, “Thankful for all of my blessings.”

And, although Jorge received many comments of congratulations from his fans and followers, that was the only post he has shared about the pregnancy.

However, his girlfriend, known only by her Instagram handle @msblua has recently shared photos of her own.

Captured by @90dayfiancetoday on Instagram, Jorge’s girlfriend has shared one of the sweet photos from the couple’s maternity photoshoot.

The snap includes Jorge cradling his girlfriend’s prominent baby bump while she wears a matching lingerie set with an open lace robe. Their tender embrace finds them lovingly touching foreheads with one another.

90 Day Fiance fans compare Jorge’s girlfriend to ex-wife Anfisa

The news that Jorge and his girlfriend are expecting is wonderful news. However, it has been overshadowed by fan and follower comments calling Jorge out for falling for a woman who looks much like his ex-wife, Anfisa.

On the IG post from their maternity shoot, one commenter wrote, “Why does she look like Anfisa? He def has a type.”

Another follower made a similar comparison, but complimented Jorge on his current look.

“Boy she kinda looks like Anfisa. But Jorge looks amazing,” they wrote.

During his time on the show, Jorge and his then-wife, Anfisa, managed to have one of the most dramatic storylines. They were notorious for their fights, which often found Anfisa screaming at Jorge or damaging his property. Most notably, Anfisa keyed the word “idiot” into the side of Jorge’s vehicle.

Not all the comments mention the Anfisa comparison, of course. In fact, many followers seem to be thrilled for the couple and wish them the best, and others say Jorge made a serious upgrade with his new girlfriend.

“Good he found someone who loves him,” one fan wrote in support of the couple.

Another threw a little shade at Jorge’s ex-wife, “i always liked [Jorge] and felt bad that he ended up with such a horrible woman anfisa (or whatever her name is). he deserves happiness.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.