90 Day Fiance’s David Toborowsky commented on Jorge Nava’s Anfisa tattoo removal post and received surprising replies from fans

David Toborowsky from 90 Day Fiance jokingly commented on Jorge Nava’s latest Instagram post where he got a tattoo of Anfisa Arkhipchenko’s name removed from his finger.

When one person asked Jorge was the tattoo says, David commented, “Bring me my red bag lol jk.” This wisecrack highlighted one of Anfisa’s most fiery and memorable moments from the former couples time on the show.

There were many followers that thought David’s comment was hilarious, but there were others that attacked David for what they thought was an unwanted and rude comment on Jorge’s page.

Jorge made the decision to get Anfisa’s name removed shortly after getting out of jail, but just began the removal process after welcoming his first child with his current girlfriend.

David comment joked about a famous Anfisa moment

Jorge posted an over 18-minute long video from the time he signed the waiver through the removal procedure itself.

David’s comment made fun of Anfisa when she famously screamed at Jorge, “Bring me my red bag with my makeup!” It was such an unhinged moment that many think it should go down in 90 Day Fiance history as one of the most entertaining scenes.

David commented a joke on Jorge's tattoo removal picture.

Many of the commenters picked up on the comical reference David made and commended him on his original joke. David’s comment even got almost 400 likes.

The people who took offense to David’s joke thought that he was just trying to be relevent and trying to make fun of Jorge, and they let him know how they felt.

One person said, “Ugh get over yourself. You think you’re better than her because you can say dumb shit on the internet? Being rude makes you no better.”

Some people took offense to David's comment.

David is known around the 90 Day Fiance community to often comment on fellow cast members posts and maintain a strong social media presence with his wife, Annie.

Fans are curious about Jorge’s life after Anfisa

Jorge’s new relationship has remained mysterious as he does not post too much about his personal life on social media. Fans have seen the occasional pregnancy or couple photo but he keeps his relationship mostly to himself.

Fans are happy that he got out of the toxic relationship with Anfisa and has chosen to do the tattoo removal to leave her even further in the past.

Jorge welcomed his first child recently and is looking forward to starting the next chapter of his life.

