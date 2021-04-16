90 Day Fiance: Jorge Nava gets Anfisa tattoo removed

90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava is eager to move on from Anfisa Nava. Pic credit: @mrjnava_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava is not looking back at his tumultuous marriage with Anfisa Nava. The TLC star recently made a bold move, seemingly removing his ex-wife’s very last trace in his life.

Jorge seems eager to live his new life free from his past, including Anfisa. With a new baby and a loving partner, things are looking up for the ex-convict.

90 Day Fiance: Jorge Nava removes all signs of Anfisa Nava in his life

It looks like Jorge Nava doesn’t want to have any connection with Anfisa Nava at all. The 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram and shared his latest move in removing his ex-wife in his life.

During an Instagram Live, Jorge revealed he’s getting his Anfisa Nava tattoo on his finger. The TLC celeb shared a video of himself at the clinic where he got the procedure.

Jorge even shared a glimpse of Anfisa’s name inked on his left ring finger. The reality star also said he’s never had any tattoos before except for that one.

This isn’t the first time the 90 Day Fiance star expressed his intent to remove Anfisa’s name tattoo on his finger. Shortly after he was released from prison, Jorge asked for recommendations on a good place to get a tattoo removed.

90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava had his ‘Anfisa’ tattoo removed. Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

Jorge calls Anfisa tattoo a ‘mistake’

In the same post, Jorge Nava seemingly referred to his Anfisa tattoo as a “mistake” of his life. The 90 Day Fiance celeb made it clear that he now regrets getting it done before.

It’s no secret that Jorge and Anfisa had a complicated marriage. Things got even worse after he served his two-and-a-half-year sentence.

Apparently, Jorge was the one who initiated the divorce after Anfisa started a romance with the new guy. The 90 Day Fiance star claimed that his ex-wife “ran off to be with another guy.”

But Anfisa denied she abandoned Jorge. “Once [Jorge went to prison], I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” she said during an interview.

“However, the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy. I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released.”

90 Day Fiance: Jorge welcomes new baby

Meanwhile, it seems Jorge Nava has his life back on track following his imprisonment. The 90 Day Fiance star is in a happy relationship with his girlfriend.

Earlier this month, Jorge announced that his girlfriend gave birth to their daughter. The reality star shared a photo of himself cradling his ladylove and their newborn baby. Jorge couldn’t help but gush at his growing family, which he has always wanted.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC.