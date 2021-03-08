90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava does new pregnancy photoshoot with his girlfriend, and it is very revealing

90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava had a second maternity shoot with his girlfriend. Pic credit: Access Hollywood/Youtube

Jorge Nava’s pregnant girlfriend recently did a really sexy maternity shoot and the photographer has given 90 Day Fiance fans a very revealing sneak peak.

The boudoir style maternity shoot was styled similarly to their first pictures, except this time it turned out a lot more risque.

The photo features Jorge’s girlfriend fully nude holding her breasts while Jorge stands behind her with one hand around her neck and another one grabbing her ponytail while his face is on her forehead.

Their pictures from last month appeared more sensual, with fans harking on how much she looks like Anfisa, instead of talking about the nature of the photo.

Jorge’s girlfriend should be about 6 months pregnant now since we know he shared the news they were pregnant in late November of 2020.

Is Jorge back in the public eye?

Well, not exactly. This photo was released by the photographer, @loridormanphotography, and has only been posted to her professional page.

Jorge’s girlfriend, however, remains mysterious. Her set to private Instagram is @msblua where she only has one post and under 1000 followers.

She may only have one post on her Instagram but it appears that her profile picture is another photo from one of the boudoir photo shoots.

Jorge has not posted to his Instagram since the baby announcement in November, 2020, and has not posted to Twitter since October.

How are 90 Day Fiance fans feeling?

The photo received 8700 likes and a wealth of comments on the photographer’s post of how sexy the maternity photo looks and how hot they are as a couple.

@90dayfiancenow posted the same photo to their page and it received a lot of negative feedback.

Followers said that this is the kind of photo that should be kept private and is too revealing to share publically. They made the point that it is overly sexual and if later down the line their child finds the photos, they could be embarrassed.

Fans are saying that the photo is far too lude and are knocking on Jorge for putting weight back on.

Some followers hate on the latest maternity photo and think it’s too much. Pic credit: @90dayfiancenow/Instagram

Despite the negativity, Jorge still has a fan base that will be eager to see pictures of his girlfriend and his child after he or she is born.

For those wondering about his relationship with Anfisa; although Anfisa and Jorge have been broken up for a long time now, Anfisa has chosen to keep Jorge’s last name of Nava but appears to have nothing to do with him.

They don’t follow each other on Instagram and Anfisa only posts about her fitness and promotions.

