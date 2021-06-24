90 Day Fiance: Anfisa explains why she gets Botox in her mid-20s

Anfisa shared with her followers on Instagram why she gets Botox despite being only 25. Pic credit: TLC

25-year-old Anfisa Nava shared why she gets Botox in her mid-20s after getting that question a lot. Anfisa has not been shy about the cosmetic procedures she’s had done, but she rarely explains her motives.

While she was on 90 Day Fiance, she disclosed that her ex-husband, Jorge, bought her fake boobs, and she talked about getting Botox on another episode when she only around 21.

90 Day Fiance fans and followers of Anfisa are always curious about the work she has had done, and in an Instagram poll, she asked her followers what work they think she was having done after geotagging a medspa. She had the answers as Lip Fillers, Botox, and Boob Job, with the correct answer being Botox.

Anfisa explained why she gets Botox on her Instagram story

Anfisa did a Q&A through her Instagram stories and answered popular follower questions. She preceded her answer about why she gets Botox with the poll to her followers of what they think she was having done.

Following Anfisa’s poll, she gave her answer to the popular question she gets.

Anfisa’s Instagram poll to her followers asked them guess what work she was having done. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

To answer the question, Anfisa said, “Another popular question I get is why get Botox so early, you’re in your mid-20s. And the answer is you don’t need it; I like it.”

She added, “I like how it makes me look, I like that my makeup doesn’t crease, I like that it lifts the eyebrows a little bit, so that’s why I get it.”

Anfisa went on to say, “While on the topic of Botox, it lasts on me about three to four months because I work out a lot and then it just completely goes away, and you are back to your real natural self, so it doesn’t hurt to try.”

Anfisa gave her detailed answer to the question of why she is getting Botox when she is still so young. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Anfisa has been more active on social media lately

The answer to the Botox question came after she answered a myriad of other fan questions over the span of two days.

She also answered a question about why she still used her ex-husbands last name and many other questions about her fitness.

Anfisa is very attached to her cat, Monkey that she got while she was with Jorge and he is often featured in her videos.

