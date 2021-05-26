90 Day Fiance: Anfisa shared a photo of her terrified cat on a drive and asked fans to caption it

Anfisa had to take her cat somewhere in her car and took a picture of the cat’s reaction and asked fans to caption it Pic credit: TLC

Anfisa Nava of 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? had to take her cat, Monkey, to the vet and rode with him in the car where he was totally freaked out.

Anfisa snapped a picture of Monkey looking startled and stressed out and told her followers to caption the photo.

The responses she got from fans were hilarious as they tried to capture just how Monkey must have been feeling and even poked fun at Anfisa’s past memorable moments.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Anfisa got Monkey when she was in a relationship with Jorge Nava to help her with the loneliness she was feeling while Jorge was at work. Since then, Monkey has been a big part of her life and she frequently features him in her photos and videos.

Anfisa’s followers had funny captions for the photo of her cat

The photo Anfisa took of Monkey was him in the back seat with his mouth open as if he was mid-meow, with a terrified look on his face.

She told her fans to caption the photo and included a laughing crying face emoji.

Anfisa involved her fans in her latest Instagram story. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

The responses she got from her followers contained a variety of funny sentiments trying to capture how Monkey was feeling. The look on Monkey’s face is a mixture of startled, stressed, and bewildered.

One follower shouted out to Anfisa that the cat’s look is the same face her haters make when they see her in person, while another said, “When you find out the exam had a back page.”

One fan even brought up Anfisa’s famous quote to Jorge when she screamed at him, “Bring me my red bag with my makeup!”

Fans share caption ideas Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

What has Anfisa been doing lately?

Anfisa and her ex-husband Jorge seem to have both moved on, with Jorge getting his tattoo of Anfisa’s name removed, and welcoming a new baby with his new girlfriend.

Anfisa has been focusing on herself and her fitness and modeling career in Los Angeles. She has not commented on Jorge’s new relationship and does not follow him on Instagram.

She doesn’t post much about her personal life and she is not involved in the 90 Day Fiance franchise currently, although she still remains popular and talked about from her time on the show.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.