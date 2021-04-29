90 Day Fiance: Jorge Nava shows off baby girl Zara, reveals how he met girlfriend Rhoda

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava shows off his new family in a tell-all video. Pic credit: Jorge and Rhoda/YouTube

Jorge Nava introduced his girlfriend and adorable baby daughter Zara to his fans in a new tell-all video. The former 90 Day Fiance star revealed how he met his new girlfriend Rhoda following his release from prison.

Three weeks ago, Nava revealed that his then-mysterious girlfriend has given birth with a heart-warming Instagram photo but did not share her identity or the gender of the baby.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Jorge and his Russian ex-wife Anfisa in Season 4. The former couple’s tumultuous relationship made them one of the most talked-about couples in the series and they returned for two seasons of spin-off series 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In February 2018, Jorge was arrested for transporting a large amount of marijuana. In September that year, he was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and was released in May 2020. Anfisa broke up with Nava while he was incarcerated.

The former 90 Day Fiance star went viral on social media following his 120-pound weight loss in prison. Nnva hasgarnered over 300,000 Instagram followers since his release from prison despite not appearing on 90 Day Fiancé or any of its spinoffs since 2018.

In a new YouTube video, Jorge spills the beans on his new relationship and shows off his new-born daughter.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Jorge and Rhoda start a vlog channel

Jorge Nava and his girlfriend Rhoda have created a family YouTube channel and in the first video, they reveal how they met. The couple reveals that they connected on social media after she came across the viral photo of the former 90 Day Fiance star in his orange prison uniform.

Rhoda admits the steamy photo of Nava got her “interested” and she proceeded to look him up on social media and messaged him after finding out they had “common interests business-wise.”

After they started talking on social media Nava tells his viewers that “one thing led to another” as the couple went from messaging to Facetimeing to meeting in person.

The couple gushed about each other as Rhoda confessed that their connection seemed “too good to be true,” as Nava gushed about her “bubbly personality.” The former 90 Day Fiance star then admitted that he knew she was his “life partner.”

Rhoda lived in Malibu and Nava traveled on the road from Arizona to meet his future baby mother as they connected on a long road trip. The couple stayed together for five days before she returned to California. It wasn’t long before Rhoda to make her way back to Arizona to stay with Jorge but the couple eventually relocated to California after he was released from Arizona’s custody.

“We weren’t planning, and we weren’t trying to be pregnant,” Rhoda admits in the video as the couple reveals they kept the pregnancy a secret. In the YouTube video, Nava said he was nervous to reveal the baby news to their parents after dating Rhoda for a little over two months.

Jorge reveals that he plans on posting more content on his new family YouTube channel. However, the former 90 Day Fiance star did not mention his ex-wife Anfisa or whether he will return to the TLC series.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.