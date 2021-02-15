90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg ditches dark hair for new blonde locks, flaunts extra pouty lips

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg debuts her new look on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg just made a drastic change to her appearance amid her ongoing legal battle. The ex-wife of Jihoon Lee recently debuted a bold new look, giving off a fresh vibe.

It seems Deavan is pleased with the results of her mini-makeover, confidently flaunting her new style on social media. Will she keep the look for good?

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg debuts new look

Looks like Deavan Clegg is starting fresh with a brand new hairstyle. The 90 Day Fiance alum took to Instagram earlier this week and debuted a bold new look.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jihoon Lee’s ex-wife went from brunette to blonde, which surprised many of her followers. Deavan ditched her usual dark-colored hair and opted for long blonde locks.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb shared a photo of herself sporting her newly bleached mane. She also rocked dramatic eye makeup for an added chic vibe.

“I needed a change #newyearnewme #blondehair #blacktoblonde,” Deavan captioned her post. She also revealed that she dyed her hair at home, which ended up with it being fried.

Deavan’s pout looks bigger than ever

Despite the supposed hair DIY mishap, the end result still looks good on Deavan Clegg. The 90 Day Fiance star said she doesn’t recommend it to her fans but is willing to give a tutorial for those interested.

Aside from her blonde locks, Deavan’s Kardashian-like pout also caught the attention of many. The reality star’s lips are looking a bit bigger these days.

Deavan has been regularly getting her dose of lip fillers, making her pout bigger each time. In the past, the 90 Day Fiance star suffered from a botched lip procedure in South Korea. She then saved her “dying lips” with the help of Dr. Heather Rohrer, the same doctor that does Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s lips.

Deavan and Topher Park unfazed by Jihoon Lee’s counter-attack?

Meanwhile, Deavan Clegg and Topher Park seemed unbothered by Jihoon Lee’s latest legal move against them. The 90 Day Fiance star and her boyfriend seemed confident that they will win the case regardless of Jihoon’s claims.

Recently, Jihoon and his team claimed they have filed a “slander, libel, defamation, and false light” case against Deavan.

Topher, on the other hand, is facing an “alienation of affection” case for establishing a relationship with Deavan even though she’s still technically married to Jihoon.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.