90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg reacts to her swipe-up post implying that Jihoon Lee is dead. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg reacted to reports that she’s spreading fake news about Jihoon Lee being dead.

The TLC celeb explained what really went down and why she doesn’t deserve all the heat she’s been getting because of the controversial post.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg’s IG page implies Jihoon Lee is dead

Jihoon Lee became a victim of misleading “swipe-up” posts on Instagram. The 90 Day Fiance alum joined the long list of cast members whose names or images were used for clickbait stories.

But what made it more interesting is that the post appeared on Deavan Clegg’s Instagram Stories. This is amid her supposed hiatus from social media, triggered by the controversial abortion rumors she is currently facing.

Deavan’s “swipe-up” ad implied that Jihoon is “dead.” The post used a photo of her and the South Korean dad from their segment on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Both their faces were strategically covered by emojis, but it’s still quite easy to tell that it’s them.

The clickbait post also used the headline “90DayFiance Star Dead” complete with an “#RIP.” At first glance, one would think that it was referring to Jihoon.

However, a quick look at the article reveals no connection to Jihoon nor Deavan. The write-up was actually about Angela Deem’s mother’s death last year.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg’s swipe-up post implies Jihoon Lee is dead. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan denies she posted it

Many were quick to react negatively to Deavan Clegg’s “swipe-up” post implying that Jihoon Lee is dead. But the 90 Day Fiance star denied she had anything to do with it.

Deavan abruptly ended her social media hiatus to clear things up. In a post, she claimed that she doesn’t post the “swipe-up” ads on her account.

The 90 Day Fiance star said the company she’s collaborating with was the one who shared the malicious post. Deavan added that most of the time, she’s “unaware of what story or swipe-up they have posted.”

“I agree that some of the swipe-ups go too far,” Deavan wrote. “And when they do, I try to delete them the second I see. I did not see this recent one.”

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg denies posting a swipe-up post suggesting Jihoon Lee is dead. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Deavan and Jihoon drama continues

Meanwhile, Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee’s legal battle continues to intensify. The 90 Day Fiance stars are both eager to fight each other in court and win.

Aside from their divorce and custody battle in America, Jihoon is also dealing with a child abuse complaint from Deavan, which she allegedly filed in South Korea. The mother of two confirmed that she did file the report recently and that her ex-husband is now being investigated.

Jihoon and his legal team are now seeking to get a copy of the complaint before they move forward.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.