90 Day Fiance: David Toborowsky and wife Annie celebrate Easter weekend with a spa day

90 Day Fiance couple David Toborowsky and his wife, Annie, celebrated Easter weekend with some pampering at the spa. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan Toborowsky, celebrated their Easter weekend with a trip to the spa.

The fan-favorite couple has long been admired by 90 Day Fiance fans for their light-hearted love and respect for one another, even in their most trying times.

David is particularly enamored with his wife, and regularly posts sweet and supportive comments on her social media. Of course, this is in addition to the posts he also shares on his own social media accounts. And this most recent pampering date seems to be no different as they tease each other while having a bit of fun.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

David and Annie enjoy a spa day

In his most recent post to Instagram, David gushed about Annie as they enjoyed their “special day.”

In the snap, David combined a photo of himself receiving a manicure, and Annie showing off her newly pedicured toe nails.

He captioned the post, “I wanted to have a special day for my Queen. We went and had sushi and then a 2.5 hour Spa Day. Happy Wife = Happy Life. This is my best view. Wishing everyone a wonderful weekend and Happy Easter to those that celebrate it.”

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a typical David post without Annie jumping into the comments with some jokes of her own — this time at the expense of David’s toes.

“[Red heart emojis] Always fun to spend time with you [red heart emoji]. And I still think [your] toes look like banana [banana emoji] (beautiful) hehehehhehe,” she wrote.

Unfortunately, David opted to not share a picture of his feet, but did manage to laugh at his wife’s joke and add a sprinkle more love to the mix.

“I enjoy spending every day with you my [love],” he commented.

David continues to show love to Annie

David recently posted another picture of Annie to Instagram. And in this particular post, he showered Annie with kind words about how grateful he is for how she loves him.

“What a past few days on social media,” the caption began. “This is why I wake up everyday so happy and blessed. I am married to the most incredible woman on the planet. She doesn’t judge my past [but] loves in the present and works together with me to build a better future.”

He continued, “She is my Queen and I love her. We are both so humbled by the outpouring of love and support of each and everyone of you. We love you all.”

It’s clear that David and Annie’s love runs deep, and they’ll do anything to support one another.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.