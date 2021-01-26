90 Day Fiance: Annie and David enjoy getaway after recovering from COVID-19

90 Day Fiance stars Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky went on a trip after a tough 2020. Pic credit: @annie_suwan_toborowsky/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky just went on a much-needed break overseas. The TLC stars managed to travel outside of the country amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It seemed Annie and David’s latest escapade is their way of appreciating life, especially after surviving a disease together. Check out the couple’s fun getaway.

90 Day Fiance: Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky vacation amid coronavirus pandemic

There’s no stopping Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky from taking a vacation overseas, not even COVID-19. The 90 Day Fiance stars appeared to ignore the health risks just to go on a trip.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Annie took to Instagram and revealed she and David are currently enjoying the Dominican Republic. In her post, the Thailand native revealed they are going to stay at The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real. It is a famous spot in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The 90 Day Fiance couple managed to go there despite the government’s recommendation to avoid travel to that country.

Currently, the DR is at Level 4 or Very High Level of COVID-19. It requires travelers to have a negative test result before entering and leaving the country.

Annie wants to ‘harvest Dominican Pesos’

It seems Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky really needed the break after a tough 2020. The 90 Day Fiance stars both dealt with heartbreak after losing family members.

Last year, Annie lost her grandfather while David lost his dad. Add to that the continuous problem with the coronavirus pandemic. It has been a tought time in the couple’s life.

90 Day Fiance’s Annie Suwan said since 2020 has been “so hard” on both of them. They decided to “travel and enjoy some alone time at the beach.”

She also joked about wanting to “harvest a few Dominican Pesos,” a line inspired by Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett.

90 Day Fiance couple are COVID-19 survivors

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan appeared to appreciate life more after surviving a major health scare. Apparently, the 90 Day Fiance couple tested positive for COVID-19 last year.

Previously, David announced that his daughter Ashley had COVID-19. It’s unclear if the couple caught the virus from her or someone else. They were mum about getting infected until recently.

Annie Suwan revealed that she and David Toborowsky “recovered” from COVID-19 and are now doing well. She also said they now have “antibodies” to fight the virus, so it’s likely that they already got vaccinated.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.