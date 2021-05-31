90 Day Fiance: Danielle is hanging out with her Maryland friends again

Danielle is hanging out with her Maryland friends again as evidenced by the pictures she’s posted together Pic credit: TLC

Danielle Jbali and her Maryland friends that were featured on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life all posted photos and videos together in Maryland, confirming that they are hanging out again.

Danielle met her three new girlfriends from Maryland through Instagram where they reached out to become her friend and offer their dating advice to her, but since then some people think that her “friends” are just chasing fame.

Lexi, Lauren, and Michelle were featured quite a bit on the show and seemed to coach Danielle and help her with her style while they spent time together. They also would catch up with each other virtually as well.

Danielle’s latest trip to visit the girls in Maryland was the first public hang out they’ve had since Danielle hung out with them in Maryland on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

Danielle’s visit with her friends

Danielle posted a few photos and videos to her Instagram story that Lexi, Lauren, and Michelle had posted to their own pages. One picture was a selfie of her and Lexi, while the other was a video of the four of them sharing drinks in what looked like a restaurant.

Danielle is still single and previously went to visit the girls in Maryland for a singles trip where they were all hoping to go on dates. Her current visit to Maryland could be the same type of trip or it could be just an opportunity for some quality time together.

Viewer speculation that Lexi, Lauren, and Michelle are just friends with Danielle for air time and clout stems from the vast age difference between them. Fans have felt that they could possibly be using Danielle’s presence to make themselves look better.

Danielle claims to be over Mohamed

During 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Tell All Danielle received the apology she wanted from Mohamed and asserted that she was over him despite her tendency to still reach out to him.

On the show, Danielle went on several dates that didn’t work out but she remained optimistic. She did meet a nice man, close to where she lives in Ohio, that wanted to take her out for a second date but it looks like nothing came out of that.

Maybe Danielle’s time with her three Maryland friends will yield her a few more dates or some new memories.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.