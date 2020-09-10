Danielle Jbali furthers her education – 90 Day Fiance star accepted into nursing school

It’s been five years since we saw the relationship between Danielle Mullins Jbali and Mohamed Jbali fizzle out and now, the 90 Day Fiance alum is making some moves for the future.

Their relationship, and nasty divorce, played out on Season 2 of the hit TLC show and spin-off 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Although the marriage with the Tunisian only lasted 34 months, Danielle has remained one of the most memorable 90 Day Fiance cast members.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She recently updated viewers on 90 Day Fiance: Self Quranantined that everything between her and Mohamed has been forgiven and the two are actually working on building a friendship.

Danielle currently works in healthcare

Danielle is no stranger to healthcare as she currently works with mentally handicapped adults in their homes.

During the pandemic, she’s considered an essential worker and continues to help her clients. She notes that protocols are constantly changing due to the coronavirus.

Danielle wears many hats as she’s been reported to have a sex toy line to and was even selling toothpaste at one point. This woman has proved herself to be a hustler.

Read More 90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Castravet says wife Elizabeth has been drinking more wine during quarantine

She’s pursuing higher education

Danielle mentioned that she’s losing out on a lot of money because her hours were cut due to COVID-19. While she was used to getting a lot of overtime pay, she’s back to working only three days a week.

Living in a household with her children and grandchildren can be very expensive and she revealed that she has recently been accepted in a nursing program.

She was accepted to the Sandusky Career Center School of Practical Nursing Program in her home state of Ohio.

She notes that this wasn’t her initial path, saying, “my heart is in nursing but in the beginning, I was going to go straight for RN but now going for LPN then RN.”

Fans in the comments cautioned her to do her research on the program in hopes of warning her to not be scammed (again).

Although quarantine hasn’t been easy for her, she has also recently welcomed a new granddaughter to her family.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.