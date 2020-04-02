90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantine will entertain TLC viewers during coronavirus pandemic with self-filmed footage from home

While many reality TV series has been forced to shut down production amid the coronavirus pandemic, 90 Day Fiance is getting creative.

It is giving viewers more to watch as we all sit in our homes, waiting for shelter in place orders to be lifted.

TLC announced that they are putting together a new show, 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantine, to help ease our isolation angst.

90 Day Fiance fans can expect to see some of their favorite stars from the show, and even some who haven’t been in the spotlight for a while, as they self-film footage of what they’ve been up to while sheltering in place during this unprecedented time in history.

Which 90 Day Fiance cast will be seen on Self-Quarantine?

The upcoming spinoff will include a mix of self-shot footage and remote interviews with producers. There will be dozens of couples and, let’s face it, singles who have been featured in past seasons of the show.

From the most recent season of 90 Day Fiance, we will see Anna and Mursel, Michael and Juliana, Emily and Sasha, and more. Also slated for Self-Quarantine footage are Alan and Kirlyam, Ben and Akinyi, Chantel and Pedro, and many others.

Some of the 90 Day Fiance singles who will also be sharing are Darcey Silva, Caesar Mack, Danielle Jbali, Jesse Meester, Dean Hashim, and Molly Hopkins.

What can 90 Day Fiance fans expect?

“So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us,” announced Howard Lee, President and General Manager, TLC.

“Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

90 Day Fiance fans can expect to see exactly what their favorite cast members are doing during the coronavirus pandemic, while many have been ordered to stay indoors, only coming out to replenish food and other necessary supplies.

For many, this means either working from home or homeschooling children and sometimes both.

And while this can be a crazy experience for pretty much everybody going through it, we can only imagine what the 90 Day Fiance cast will put together for fans to watch.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantine will begin airing on Monday, April 20 at 9/8c on TLC.