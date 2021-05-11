Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day: The Single Life Tell All spoiler: Big Ed doesn’t want Liz at the Tell All, plus he faces off with Colt and Debbie


90 Day:The Single Life star Big Ed faces off with Debbie and Colt during Tell All
Big Ed throws shade at Colt and Debbie during 90 Day:The Single Life Tell All. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day: The Single Life has been a hit for Discovery+ and with the season almost over, fans are ready for the Tell All.

The highly anticipated finale special is gearing up to be just as jaw-dropping as we’ve come to expect from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

It’s not surprising that Big Ed will be at the center of the drama after a tumultuous season with his now ex-girlfriend Liz. However, it seems the 56-year-old also has a bone to pick with Colt Johnson and his mom Debbie.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise have often bashed Debbie for being too involved in Colt’s personal life and apparently Ed agrees with the sentiment.

Big Ed causes drama at 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

In a sneak peek for what’s to come on the Tell All Ed gets a big surprise when Liz showed up. When the reality TV star noticed her walking on the stage he appeared shocked, and remarked “Oh my God,” as Liz took her seat.

Then in a short confessional Ed admitted, “I don’t want Liz here today.” It appears the San Diego native got some heat from his fellow cast members for how he treated her. The clip showed a tearful Liz exclaiming, “This month has been hell!”

Whatever she revealed didn’t sit well with Colt Johnson who remarked, “You sound like a piece of sh*t, that would make me blush.”

Molly Hopkins also chimed it, “What the f**k Ed?” and the 56-year-old appeared to be crying as his co-stars chimed in.

Big Ed calls out Debbie and Colt

In another dramatic scene, Big Ed lashed out at Colt and Debbie after host Shaun Robinson got into their close mother and son dynamic.

Shaun asked Colt if his mom is controlling, but Debbie made it clear that she doesn’t tell Colt what to do. Apparently, Big Ed did not agree with that and things soon got heated between them.

“You baby him, you coddle him,” interjected Ed to which Debbie responded, “You don’t know sh*t!”

“I think it’s time for Colt to get off the nipple” continued Ed, but Debbie was not pleased with this comment and responded, “F**k you. Maybe you should get off the damn nipple.”

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out because Big Ed is not a big fan of Colt. He recently commented on his co-star’s recent engagement to Vanessa Guerra, and let’s just say he doesn’t have much hope in that relationship working out.

I have a six-month wager on that,” Ed told Us Weekly. “We didn’t get along well at all — big surprise — and his mom almost, like, wanted to jump out of her chair and smack me around.”

Check out the Tell All sneak peek below.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.

