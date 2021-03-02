90 Day Fiance: Big Ed in hot water for over ‘disrespectful’ pope costume

90 Day Fiance star Ed Brown gets criticized for a “disrespectful” photo. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Ed Brown is notorious for his quirky costumes, which he often shows off on social media. The ex-boyfriend of Rose Marie Vega doesn’t mind making fun of himself by wearing such head-turning outfits, but his latest may have landed him in trouble.

It seems as though not all of Big Ed’s costumes are a big hit with his fans. Apparently, some find his choice of outfit somewhat offensive. Just recently, the TLC celeb was criticized for wearing something “disrespectful,” particularly to many religious people.

90 Day Fiance: Ed Brown’s head-turning outfit

Earlier this week, Ed Brown donned yet another interesting costume for his Instagram followers. The 90 Day Fiance star shared a photo of himself sporting what appeared to be a full set of Papal robes.

Big Ed wore a red and white robe, closely similar to that of the pope. He also donned an elaborate headpiece, which looks strikingly similar to a pope’s miter.

To complete the set, the 90 Day Fiance star used three candles with printed photos of a pope and Jesus with his face on them. There was also a photo of his dog in a religious outfit.

“Oh no, what am I doing now… haha,” Big Ed wrote, seemingly pleased with his latest antics. This isn’t the first time the reality star has drawn attention to himself with his ridiculous costumes. Some of the costumes he tried to pull off include Elvis Presley, a chicken, a dinosaur, a bunny, and more.

Big Ed called out for ‘disrespectful’ costume

Many took offense to Ed Brown’s latest gimmick, and they made sure to let him know. The 90 Day Fiance star’s comment section was bombarded with negative remarks for his “insensitive” and “disrespectful” costume.

Apparently, many were not happy with Big Ed’s post. One commenter pointed out that his “childish act” is an “all-time low.” Another one noted that Ed will do anything just to get attention and stay relevant after his stint on the show.

There were some who immediately unfollowed him on social media. The 90 Day Fiance star didn’t seem to mind the backlash though. He has yet to react to the negative comments and has not taken down the post.

90 Day Fiance star Ed Brown gets negative comments on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance: Ed reacts to Rose Marie Vega’s success

Meanwhile, Ed Brown recently opened up about his thoughts on the success of his Filipina ex-girlfriend, Rose Marie Vega. The 90 Day Fiance alum recently lamented his “failed” trip to the Philippines and described it as a “waste of my money.”

However, he also recently apologized for his behavior towards his ex-girlfriend and claimed he had been heartbroken.

But Big Ed has also implied that all the good things Rose Marie has right now were partly because of him.

“She’s in a better financial situation, and that’s because of us meeting, than she could ever imagine,” he said in an interview with People. “She’s very successful with her online business. She’s modeling, she added a second story to her sister’s house.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.