90 Day Fiance: Rosemarie Vega’s smart money moves wow fans

90 Day Fiance alum Rosemarie Vega continues to put her fifteen minutes of fame to good use. The ex-girlfriend of Ed Brown is utilizing her reality TV exposure quite well, which many find impressive.

Rosemarie’s stint on the show has been long over but she’s still reaping the benefits of it. See the drastic improvement in her life and how she’s maintaining it.

90 Day Fiance: Rosemarie Vega’s fame continues post-Big Ed

Rosemarie Vega is one of the many cast members who managed to turn their lives around because of 90 Day Fiance. The former girlfriend of Big Ed took advantage of her experience on the show, which is definitely life-changing for her.

Despite not being on the series at the moment, Rosemarie’s name continues to be attached to the franchise. That seemed enough for her to get some extra gigs and earn some serious money.

Aside from her successful YouTube channel, the 90 Day Fiance celeb is also making money from her modeling gigs and endorsement deals. As the projects continue to pour in, Rosemarie gets to make drastic improvements to her way of living.

Just recently, Rosemarie shared a glimpse of her new house, which is nearing completion. The new residence of Big Ed’s ex-girlfriend is definitely a major upgrade from her previous home.

Fans think Rosemarie is smart with money

Aside from her new house, Rosemarie Vega also made big changes to her old “pink house.” The old house, which was featured on 90 Day Fiance, showed her poor living conditions.

Recently, Rosemarie revealed that they turned the house into a business establishment for her sister Maria. The TLC star’s sister used to have a small store in front, with the infamous CD curtain.

As a way to help her family, the 90 Day fiance celeb expanded the store, taking up a big portion of her old house. Maria is now able to sell a wide variety of items, giving them more sources of income.

Many lauded Rosemarie for the way she handles her finances. The reality star appeared to spend her money only on important things. Investing her hard-earned money in a house and business is definitely a smart move.

90 Day Fiance: Ed Brown says Rosemarie was just a ‘waste of money’

Meanwhile, Ed Brown reflected on his failed relationship with Rosemarie Vega. The 90 Day Fiance star recently talked about his experience when he visited his now ex-girlfriend in the Philippines.

“When I returned back from the Philippines [in September], I really came back, like, that was just a waste of my money and a complete waste of my time, and I failed,” Big Ed told Us Weekly. “Luckily, I didn’t lose my daughter, which was my biggest concern.”

Ed is set to appear on 90 Day: The Single Life, set to premiere on February on Discovery+..