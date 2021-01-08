90 Day Fiance: Rosemarie Vega debuts chic hairstyle, instant celebrity in home country

Rosemarie Vega’s stint on 90 Day Fiance may have been over for quite a while now but that doesn’t stop her from extending her fifteen minutes of fame. The Filipina managed to make a name for herself, even without her ex-boyfriend, Ed Brown.

And it looks like Rosemarie knows how to play her cards right. Shortly after her TLC gig, the mother of one snagged several other projects, which definitely helped improve her way of life.

90 Day Fiance: Rosemarie Vega ditches long locks, goes for chic hairstyle

Rosemarie Vega started the new year with yet another new look. The 90 Day Fiance celeb is looking better than ever with her chic hairstyle. Big Ed’s girlfriend wowed her followers as she ditched her long hair for a shorter do.

Rosemarie took to Instagram and showed off her shoulder-length curly tresses. The reality star opted for brown hair with blonde highlights, which definitely gave her a fresher look.

Aside from changing up her hairstyle, 90 Day Fiance’s Rosemarie Vega has been stepping up her makeup game lately as well. In some of her previous posts, the TLC star rocked bold makeup looks — a far cry from her simple and makeup-free style on the show.

Ed Brown’s ex-girlfriend definitely came out of her shell after their time on 90 Day Fiance. This landed her several gigs outside of the TLC realm. And Rosemarie Vega shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon as more projects keep coming her way — at least in the Philippines.

Rosemarie gets into modeling

90 Day Fiance’s Rosemarie Vega has been keeping herself busy with several gigs in her home country. Ed Brown’s former girlfriend is slowly making a name for herself in the modeling world in the Philippines. Rosemarie has done several print ad modeling gigs for various brands.

Rose has been working hard on her online presence too. She’s considered an internet sensation in her country, all thanks to her big following on Instagram and YouTube.

The 90 Day Fiance cast member’s fifteen minutes of fame seemed enough to land her collaborations with some of the biggest YouTube celebrities in the Philippines.

90 Day Fiance star living the good life after TLC stint

Rosemarie Vega’s stint on 90 Day Fiance was definitely a life-changing experience. Ed Brown’s ex-girlfriend is now living a far better life than what was shown on the series.

Viewers of the hit TLC franchise have witnessed Rosemarie’s poor living conditions in the Philippines. At the time, Big Ed found it so bad that he decided to check into a hotel after just one night of staying at her home.

But now, the 90 Day Fiance celeb has been making good progress with her life. Just recently, Rosemarie Vega showed a glimpse of her new house.

It’s definitely a major improvement from its previous state. It also looks like she bought a vehicle for the whole family. Rosemarie definitely took advantage of the opportunity and used it to make positive changes in her life.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.