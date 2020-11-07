90 Day Fiance star Rosemarie Vega may be ready to forgive ex-boyfriend Ed Brown for their rocky relationship and how it ended.

Rose has uploaded an Instagram post dedicated to the idea that life is too short to hold grudges.

“LIFE is short break the RULES FORGIVE quickly KISS slowly, LOVE truly LAUGHT un controllably, and never REGRET anything that made you SMILE,” Rose writes in the caption.

Rose has posted a selfie along with the heartfelt message. She smiles softly at the camera as she wears a yellow and blue sports shirt.

Fans have been flooding the comments section to praise the star for her beauty and her inspirational words.

“You look truly beautiful Rose. May God bless you and your beautiful son,” one fan writes.

“So true, very well said,” another fan adds.

“You’re an inspiration rose,” a third fan comments with a double heart emoji.

Rose and Ed’s relationship

Rose and Ed met via Facebook. Ed reached out to her and after chatting for some time, they began dating.

Their relationship turned to turmoil when Ed went to the Philippines to visit Rose and her family. Ed was very apparently hit by culture shock and didn’t make too much of an effort to hide it.

After complaining about the heat and living arrangements, he arranged for himself and Rose to stay in a hotel away from her family.

Many viewers found the experience to be comical as he slipped in the mud while trying to feed pigs and was attacked by monkeys, but the couple didn’t find the trip to be too amusing.

Ed made various critical comments about Rose’s appearance telling her that her breath smells and that her legs are too hairy.

While these comments irritated Rose, she didn’t break up with him until he revealed that he didn’t want to have more kids.

She had previously told him that she wants more children and has a young son, Prince. Rose ultimately ditched him at the hotel and left him for good.

Rose’s current situation

Rose is currently enjoying the single life while raising her son. She recently invited fans to tour her new and improved home.

Her new home is multi-level with high ceilings and an impressive kitchen.

Fans were wowed by her new home and agreed that it was a big upgrade from her previous living conditions.

Rose currently appears to be living her life to the fullest despite the recent heartbreak. Previously Rose would take to her YouTube channel to rant about her ex.

However, Rose hasn’t mentioned Ed and is more focused on herself. Forgiveness is proving to be a good look for Rose.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.